8ID renders
arrival honor to the Area Police Commander of Visayas
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
February 11, 2023
CAMP VICENTE LUKBAN,
Catbalogan City – The 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division,
Philippine Army, rendered an arrival honor to Police Lieutenant
General Patrick T. Villacorte, the new Commander, Area Police
Command (APC), Visayas at the 8ID Grandstand on February 10, 2023.
PLt.Gen. Villacorte is a
former Director of the Philippine National Police Special Action
Force (SAF) and the Commander of APC-Eastern Mindanao. He is a
member of Philippine Military Academy (PMA) "Sambisig" Class of
1991.
During the visit,
discussion included among others is the interoperability operations
between the Philippine Army and the Philippine National Police in
Eastern Visayas Region to stop the communist terrorists in their
atrocities that affect the socio-economic development in the region.
“We look forward to
upcoming collaborative efforts among security forces for us to be
effective in our efforts to attain peace, stability, and security in
the region,” in a statement made by Major General Camilo Z. Ligayo,
Commander, 8ID.
PLt. Gen. Villacorte
expressed his appreciation for the warm welcome rendered to him
during his arrival at the home of the Stormtroopers.