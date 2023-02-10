Karapatan scores bill on special privileges for ex-presidents
By
KARAPATAN
February 10, 2023
QUEZON CITY – Human
rights alliance Karapatan scored a bill filed in the Senate that
seeks to provide official government roles as well as special
privileges to former presidents at the public’s expense.
“Senate Bill No. 1784 will
benefit three living ex-presidents, all of whom earned infamy for
massive corruption, among other scornful acts,” said Karapatan
secretary general Cristina Palabay.
“Ex-Pres. Joseph Estrada
was forced out of office for the jueteng payola scandal,” said
Palabay. “Ex-Pres. Gloria Arroyo’s nine-year rule was marked with
several impeachment attempts due to the ‘Hello, Garci’ electoral
fraud scandal, the multi-million peso fertilizer and pesticide scam
and the numerous extrajudicial killings and involuntary
disappearances of activists, to name a few,” she added. “And
ex-President Rodrigo Duterte is, of course, infamous for the
thousands of summary executions of suspected drug personalities and
activists, among others.”
“Why should we pay for the
political resurrection of ex-presidents whose reputations stink to
high heaven and who have already been roundly repudiated by the
people?” asked Palabay. “Do the authors of this bill want to make
political resurrections fashionable because the current president
himself is from a family that the Filipino people have relegated to
the trash bins of history?”
“Senate Bill No. 1784 and
its counterpart bill in the House of Representatives should be
rejected the same way its intended beneficiaries have already been
junked by the people,” concluded Palabay.