8ID welcomes the
deployment of additional elite Scout Ranger Company in EV
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
February 20, 2023
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The 8th Infantry "Stormtroopers" Division (8ID) welcomes
the arrival of additional troops from the 4th Scout Ranger "Masigasig"
Battalion (4SRBn) at Headquarters, 8th Infantry Division, Philippine
Army , Catbalogan City, Samar on February 17, 2023.
The 21st Scout Ranger
Company (SRC) troopers will be placed under the operational control
of the Joint Task Force Storm and will help increase the operational
tempo in Ending Local Communist and Armed Conflict in Eastern
Visayas.
Prior to their transfer,
the 21st SRC made significant accomplishments against the Communist
Terrorist Groups (CTGs) operating in Paquibato District in Davao.
They also played significant role in the 4-month-long battle against
the ISIS-Maute Group in Marawi City.
Before their deployment to
Eastern Visayas, the 21st SRC underwent training both locally and
abroad to further enhance their capability to counter-insurgency
operations.
The Commander of the 8th
Infantry Division Major General Camilo Ligayo expressed that the
deployment of the 21st SRC in the region will be a game changer and
will play a significant role in the overall campaign of the 8ID.
"Truly it is overwhelming
feeling how the higher headquarters manifest their support to the
division's campaign by sending the elite forces to augment our
troops deployed on this island. With their vast experiences, am
confident with these advantages surely, we will be victorious in
this battle,” Maj. Gen. Ligayo expressed.
Despite the success in
combat operations from their previous assignments, Maj. Gen. Ligayo
urged the troops of the 21st SRC not to be complacent and remain
vigilant since they will be confronting the CTG's in this last
bastion of insurgency.
"Your unit has displayed a
high sense of professionalism and competencies in your previous
deployment and has been a game changer in every employment. I trust
that everyone remains mission-oriented and always respect human
rights, adhere to the International Humanitarian Law and the rule of
law as you proceed to your area of operations," Ligayo said.
The 21st SRC as one of the
elite forces in the AFP will be deployed in Northern Samar, one of
the strongholds of the terrorist group in the region, as they are
best trained and suited for the task of ending the decades-long
insurgency.