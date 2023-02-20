8ID welcomes the deployment of additional elite Scout Ranger Company in EV

By DPAO, 8ID PA

February 20, 2023

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The 8th Infantry "Stormtroopers" Division (8ID) welcomes the arrival of additional troops from the 4th Scout Ranger "Masigasig" Battalion (4SRBn) at Headquarters, 8th Infantry Division, Philippine Army , Catbalogan City, Samar on February 17, 2023.

The 21st Scout Ranger Company (SRC) troopers will be placed under the operational control of the Joint Task Force Storm and will help increase the operational tempo in Ending Local Communist and Armed Conflict in Eastern Visayas.

Prior to their transfer, the 21st SRC made significant accomplishments against the Communist Terrorist Groups (CTGs) operating in Paquibato District in Davao. They also played significant role in the 4-month-long battle against the ISIS-Maute Group in Marawi City.

Before their deployment to Eastern Visayas, the 21st SRC underwent training both locally and abroad to further enhance their capability to counter-insurgency operations.

The Commander of the 8th Infantry Division Major General Camilo Ligayo expressed that the deployment of the 21st SRC in the region will be a game changer and will play a significant role in the overall campaign of the 8ID.

"Truly it is overwhelming feeling how the higher headquarters manifest their support to the division's campaign by sending the elite forces to augment our troops deployed on this island. With their vast experiences, am confident with these advantages surely, we will be victorious in this battle,” Maj. Gen. Ligayo expressed.

Despite the success in combat operations from their previous assignments, Maj. Gen. Ligayo urged the troops of the 21st SRC not to be complacent and remain vigilant since they will be confronting the CTG's in this last bastion of insurgency.

"Your unit has displayed a high sense of professionalism and competencies in your previous deployment and has been a game changer in every employment. I trust that everyone remains mission-oriented and always respect human rights, adhere to the International Humanitarian Law and the rule of law as you proceed to your area of operations," Ligayo said.