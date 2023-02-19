1 NPA killed, war
materiel seize in Eastern Samar clash
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
February 19, 2023
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City - A New People’s Army (NPA) rebel was killed while assorted
war material were seized during an encounter in Borongan City,
Eastern Samar on February 18, 2023.
The troops of 78th
Infantry "Warrior" Battalion (78IB) clashed with more or less 9
Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) members after a concerned citizen
reported the presence of an armed group in the hinterlands of
Barangay San Andres, Borongan City, Eastern Samar, on the afternoon
of February 17, 2023. Recovered during the encounter were one M16
rifle and a backpack.
A pursuit operation was
then conducted that resulted in another encounter at 11 a.m. on
February 18. The clash resulted in the death of one unidentified CTG
member and the recovery of one prohibited Anti-Personnel Mine (APM)
and assorted ammunition.
In his statement,
Lieutenant Colonel Allan Tria, the Commanding Officer of the 78IB
appealed to the remaining members of the CTGs to consider laying
down their arms and return to the folds of the law as the army will
continue its offensive against the CTGs.
"Hindi maipagkakaila na sa
bakas ng mga dugo na mayroong mga sugatang NPA sa engkwentro,
hinihiling namin sa ating residente na makipag tulungan sa
paghahanap sa mga sugatan upang agarang mabigyan ng paunang lunas at
mailigtas sila sa tiyak na kapahamakan," Lt. Col. Tria said.
Meanwhile, Major General
Camilo Z. Ligayo, the Commander of 8ID commended the troops of 78IB
for their efforts of bringing peace in Eastern Samar.
"Once again, the CTG
leadership failed to take care of their fallen comrade. They have
been deceiving the people of Samar Island to join their futile and
ill-motivated armed struggle ever since. I call on the Samar Island
people to join us in our efforts and once and for all End the Local
Communist Armed Conflict here in Eastern Visayas,” added Maj. Gen.
Ligayo.