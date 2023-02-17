Estrella pledges
support to Samar’s agri development programs
Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III met Samar Governor Sharee
Ann Tan and all the provincial board members and mayors in
Marabut town where he pledged to support the province’s
agricultural development programs.
By
JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA
February 17, 2023
MARABUT, Samar –
Not only projects from the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) did
Secretary Conrado Estrella III commit to Samar governor Sharee Ann
Tan during the former’s recent visit to Eastern Visayas, but
promised to link them as well to other government agencies, and even
to the president in support to the province’s agricultural
development programs.
The two government
officials had a short meeting at the Layao Beach Resort in this
municipality after Estrella distributed Certificates of Land
Ownership Award (CLOAs) and turned over a “Tulay ng Pangulo” project
and several farm equipment and machineries in nearby Balangiga town
in the province of Eastern Samar.
Prior to Estrella’s
arrival to Region-8, Tan arranged an audience with him to discuss
her administration’s plan to develop the coconut and cacao
industries in the province.
In his meeting with Tan,
which was also attended by the provincial board members and all the
city and town mayors of Western Samar, Estrella said that DAR could
establish processing centers in agrarian reform communities (ARCs)
where there are huge number of agrarian reform beneficiaries who
would be benefited by these projects.
Aside from various support
services that could be extended by DAR, Estrella expressed that he
will invite Bernie Cruz, former DAR Secretary, now the Administrator
of the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA), who is expected to
provide better assistance to their coconut-related endeavors, in
their future meetings.
Based on the data gathered
from the Samar web site, coconut is the main commercial crop in the
province, which are mostly concentrated in coastal areas.
Estrella also assured the
local government officials that he will mention their plan in
developing the agriculture sector during cabinet meetings to solicit
assistance from other government agencies.
President Ferdinand Marcos
Jr. wants to bring the government closer to the people, Estrella
stressed.
In her facebook post, Tan
shared, “Thank You, Secretary Estrella, for sharing your time and
thoughts with us. We look forward to a steady partnership with you
and DAR as we continue our efforts to better serve the people of
Samar!”
Plans of the Samar
provincial government in developing the Peace and Prosperity Village
within the Calbiga-Pinabacdao Settlement Project, where DAR donated
a three-hectare lot as the agency’s contribution to the End Local
Communist Armed Conflict (ELCAC), was likewise discussed in this
meeting.