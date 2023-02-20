8ID welcomes 564
new breed of soldiers
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
February 20, 2023
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The 8th Infantry "Stormtroopers" Division, Philippine
Army welcomes a new breed of soldiers after having completed a
six-month training at Camp Eugenio Daza in Hinabangan, Samar today,
February 20, 2023.
A total of 564 new
privates who graduated from the Candidate Soldier Course Classes
736, 737, 738, and 739-2022 have finished their Basic Military
Training (BMT) during their Candidate Soldier Course, which started
on July 18, 2022.
The new privates have
completed their training that has put their physical and mental
abilities to test while transforming them from civilians into
military men and women.
Of the 564 new privates,
537 are males and 27 are females. Two hundred ninety-one of them are
from Samar, 42 from Eastern Samar, 45 from Northern Samar, 139 from
Leyte, 13 from Southern Leyte, 5 from Cebu, 3 from Bohol, 1 from
Biliran, 4 from Negros Oriental, 2 from Negros Occidental, 2 from
Camarines Sur, 1 from Surigao del Sur, 6 from North Cotabato, 2 from
Lanao del Norte, 2 from Agusan del Sur, 2 from Surigao del Norte, 1
from Davao del Norte, 1 from Bukidnon, 1 from Kalinga and 1 from
Rizal.
Among the 564 new
soldiers, a 22-year-old Pvt Joshua Regayas from Calbayog City, Samar
topped the newest batch of Army soldiers in Eastern Visayas. And
followed by a 24-year-old Pvt Angela Cayunda still from Calbayog
City, Samar. Pvt Cayunda is a licensed criminologist, an advanced
ROTC graduate, and a commissioned 2nd Lieutenant in the Army Reserve
Command.
Major General Camilo Z.
Ligayo, Commander of the 8th Infantry Division, Philippine Army,
presided over the ceremony.
In his speech, Maj. Gen.
Ligayo lauded the trainees for overcoming the challenges that were
part of the process of shaping and preparing them to be smarter,
stronger, and better individuals equipped with the necessary
knowledge as they begin their journey in serving the country.
He also emphasized the
essence of being a soldier and the responsibilities it entails.
“Dugo’t pawis ang inyong
naging puhunan upang maabot ninyo ang inyong kinatatayuan ngayon. At
sa pagkakataong ito, ang inyong dedikasyon at pagsisikap ay nagbunga
na sapagkat kayo ay ganap ng mga sundalo ng Republika ng Pilipinas,”
Maj. Gen Ligayo said.
Maj. Gen. Ligayo also
expressed his gratitude to the parents of the new troops for
entrusting them with their children who would serve the nation as
new soldiers.
“Alam ko ang lungkot na
inyong pinagdaanan ng mawalay sila sa inyo ng panandalian subalit
kapalit naman nito ay kasiyahan na sila ay masilayan suot ang
unipormeng kanilang pinaghirapang makamtan,” Maj. Gen. Ligayo added.
The new graduates will
assist in fighting insurgency and bringing out peace to the entire
region by serving in various army battalions and units throughout
Eastern Visayas.
The distribution of
certificates and awarding of individuals, oath-taking, and
ceremonial entrustment of firearms are some of the highlights of the
said activity.