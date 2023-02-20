8ID welcomes 564 new breed of soldiers

By DPAO, 8ID PA

February 20, 2023

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The 8th Infantry "Stormtroopers" Division, Philippine Army welcomes a new breed of soldiers after having completed a six-month training at Camp Eugenio Daza in Hinabangan, Samar today, February 20, 2023.

A total of 564 new privates who graduated from the Candidate Soldier Course Classes 736, 737, 738, and 739-2022 have finished their Basic Military Training (BMT) during their Candidate Soldier Course, which started on July 18, 2022.

The new privates have completed their training that has put their physical and mental abilities to test while transforming them from civilians into military men and women.

Of the 564 new privates, 537 are males and 27 are females. Two hundred ninety-one of them are from Samar, 42 from Eastern Samar, 45 from Northern Samar, 139 from Leyte, 13 from Southern Leyte, 5 from Cebu, 3 from Bohol, 1 from Biliran, 4 from Negros Oriental, 2 from Negros Occidental, 2 from Camarines Sur, 1 from Surigao del Sur, 6 from North Cotabato, 2 from Lanao del Norte, 2 from Agusan del Sur, 2 from Surigao del Norte, 1 from Davao del Norte, 1 from Bukidnon, 1 from Kalinga and 1 from Rizal.

Among the 564 new soldiers, a 22-year-old Pvt Joshua Regayas from Calbayog City, Samar topped the newest batch of Army soldiers in Eastern Visayas. And followed by a 24-year-old Pvt Angela Cayunda still from Calbayog City, Samar. Pvt Cayunda is a licensed criminologist, an advanced ROTC graduate, and a commissioned 2nd Lieutenant in the Army Reserve Command.

Major General Camilo Z. Ligayo, Commander of the 8th Infantry Division, Philippine Army, presided over the ceremony.

In his speech, Maj. Gen. Ligayo lauded the trainees for overcoming the challenges that were part of the process of shaping and preparing them to be smarter, stronger, and better individuals equipped with the necessary knowledge as they begin their journey in serving the country.

He also emphasized the essence of being a soldier and the responsibilities it entails.

“Dugo’t pawis ang inyong naging puhunan upang maabot ninyo ang inyong kinatatayuan ngayon. At sa pagkakataong ito, ang inyong dedikasyon at pagsisikap ay nagbunga na sapagkat kayo ay ganap ng mga sundalo ng Republika ng Pilipinas,” Maj. Gen Ligayo said.

Maj. Gen. Ligayo also expressed his gratitude to the parents of the new troops for entrusting them with their children who would serve the nation as new soldiers.

“Alam ko ang lungkot na inyong pinagdaanan ng mawalay sila sa inyo ng panandalian subalit kapalit naman nito ay kasiyahan na sila ay masilayan suot ang unipormeng kanilang pinaghirapang makamtan,” Maj. Gen. Ligayo added.

The new graduates will assist in fighting insurgency and bringing out peace to the entire region by serving in various army battalions and units throughout Eastern Visayas.