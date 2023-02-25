8ID lauds Gomez
couple promotion in Army Reserve Force
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
February 25, 2023
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City, Samar – The 8th Infantry Division, Philippine Army,
praises the top politician couple in the province of Leyte for
receiving Lieutenant Colonel ranks in the Army’s Reserve Force, at
the Headquarters, Philippine Army, Fort Bonifacio, Metro Manila on
February 23, 2023.
The ceremony was presided
by Army Commanding General Lieutenant General Romeo S. Brawner Jr.,
promoting Leyte 4th District Representative Richard I. Gomez and his
wife Ormoc City Mayor Lucy Torres-Gomez in the reserved force.
In his message, 8ID
Commander Major General Camilo Z. Ligayo lauded the Gomez couple for
supporting the development and security operations of the Philippine
Army.
"The government’s
objective of ending the local communist armed conflict is highly
commendable. Together, we are getting closer to realizing our dreams
of reaching long-term peace," Maj. Gen. Ligayo said.
Meanwhile, the sports
enthusiast, actor, and politician has pledge not only to lead the
entire 4th District of Leyte to their full potential, but also to be
strong advocates for peace, order, and security, which he sees as
the foundation of progress.
“It is a great honor and
privilege to be part of the (Army) reserve force, Sa pagpapaganda at
pagpapaunlad ng bayan natin, magkakasama tayo dito. Let us continue
to make sure that this country will grow. Let us continue to make
sure that our country will be peaceful through our efforts,” Lt.
Col. Gomez urged.
Congressman Gomez was
commissioned into the Armed Forces of the Philippines' Reserve
Force, October last year, while Mayor Gomez also joined the Coast
Guard auxiliary force on the same year.