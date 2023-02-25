8ID lauds Gomez couple promotion in Army Reserve Force

By DPAO, 8ID PA

February 25, 2023

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City, Samar – The 8th Infantry Division, Philippine Army, praises the top politician couple in the province of Leyte for receiving Lieutenant Colonel ranks in the Army’s Reserve Force, at the Headquarters, Philippine Army, Fort Bonifacio, Metro Manila on February 23, 2023.

The ceremony was presided by Army Commanding General Lieutenant General Romeo S. Brawner Jr., promoting Leyte 4th District Representative Richard I. Gomez and his wife Ormoc City Mayor Lucy Torres-Gomez in the reserved force.

In his message, 8ID Commander Major General Camilo Z. Ligayo lauded the Gomez couple for supporting the development and security operations of the Philippine Army.

"The government’s objective of ending the local communist armed conflict is highly commendable. Together, we are getting closer to realizing our dreams of reaching long-term peace," Maj. Gen. Ligayo said.

Meanwhile, the sports enthusiast, actor, and politician has pledge not only to lead the entire 4th District of Leyte to their full potential, but also to be strong advocates for peace, order, and security, which he sees as the foundation of progress.

“It is a great honor and privilege to be part of the (Army) reserve force, Sa pagpapaganda at pagpapaunlad ng bayan natin, magkakasama tayo dito. Let us continue to make sure that this country will grow. Let us continue to make sure that our country will be peaceful through our efforts,” Lt. Col. Gomez urged.