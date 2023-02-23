ICHRP warns
against further violations of Filipino people’s economic, social and
cultural rights as the Philippine Senate ratifies RCEP
Press Release
February 23, 2023
MANILA – Following
the Philippine Senate ratification of the Regional Comprehensive
Economic Partnership (RCEP), the International Coalition for Human
Rights in the Philippines (ICHRP) expresses a grave warning on the
free trade agreement’s (FTA) possible violation of the Filipino
people’s economic, social and cultural rights. The 20 senators who
voted for the ratification of this unfair agreement showed their
anti-people stance by dumping the poor Filipino people further into
poverty.
“As a comprehensive free
trade agreement covering the biggest economies in the Asia-Pacific,
the RCEP puts local producers and markets in the Philippines at a
disadvantage as they will be forced to compete with a flood of
cheaper and high-grade imported goods from highly-industrialized
countries”, said Peter Murphy, ICHRP Chairperson.
The RCEP eliminates 90
percent of tariffs among its participating economies, the 10 member
countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN),
Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea. The RCEP
covers roughly 30 percent of the global gross domestic product
(GDP). It is widely perceived as China’s counterweight to the US-led
Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement (TPPA) from which then President
Donald Trump withdrew participation in January 2017.
Despite gross violation of
human rights in Myanmar, China and the Philippines, the RCEP has no
commitments to human rights, labor rights or environmental
standards.
“The RCEP will surely mean
the worsening violation of workers’ rights. Filipino workers already
suffer from contractualization, low wages, unsafe working conditions
and the non respect of ILO Conventions 87 and 98 on their right to
associate and to collective bargaining. Peasants will face
impossible competition from giant agri-corporations, and indigenous
peoples (IPs) will be confronted by the expansion of destructive
mega-mining projects,” continued Murphy.
“Following a neoliberal
framework, it will also open up basic social services to further
liberalization, privatization, and deregulation, making it more
difficult for the Filipino masses to have access to desperately
needed medical, education, and transportation services.”
“Instead of participating
in unfair free trade agreements like RCEP, the Philippine Government
should focus on improving its national economy and supporting its
local producers and businesses who are already reeling from the
continued rise of inflation in the country. A primary focus should
be given to genuine land reform and national industrialization which
would generate quality jobs and would respond to the actual needs of
the Filipino people,” concluded Murphy.