Army deploys two
additional battalions to boost anti-insurgency campaign in EV
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
February 22, 2023
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City, Samar – The 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division (8ID)
welcomes the arrival of 74th Infantry “Unbeatable” Battalion and 42
Infantry “Tagapagtanggol” Battalion at Government Center, Palo Leyte
Yesterday, February 20, 2023.
The said Battalions will
be placed under the operational control of the Joint Task Force
-Storm (JTF-Storm) and will help sustain the gains of the
Stormtroopers in the successful implementation of its campaigns.
The 74IB is one of the
battalions of the 2nd Infantry “Jungle Fighter” Division. Prior to
their deployment in Eastern Visayas, 74IB have made significant
accomplishments in the fight against the Abu Sayaff Group (ASG) in
Basilan Province. The unit also made significant contributions in
the campaigns of the Western Mindanao Command under the Operational
Control of Joint Task Force Zamboanga.
Meanwhile, the 42IB of the
9th Infantry “Spear” Division also showed exemplary performance in
the conduct of offensive operations against the Communist Party of
the Philippines - New People’s Army operating in Quezon and Bicol
area.
The unit have been
assigned to different areas in the Philippines; Camarines Sur,
Zamboanga Peninsula, Lanao Del Sur and Sulu.
The unit also contributed
to the liberation of Marawi City, where they took part in the
6-month fight against the ISIS-Maute Group.
Significant
accomplishments in Zamboanga Del Norte was also recorded as they
were able to neutralize key NPA leaders and personalities and were
able to dismantle the Regional Leadership of Western Mindanao
Regional Party Committee (WMRPC).
With their deployment in
Eastern Visayas, the Commander of 8th Infantry Division, Major
General Camilo Ligayo said that the two additional battalion will
boost the anti-insurgency campaign in the region especially that
four of the last five remaining guerilla fronts in the country is
located here in region 8.
“This Division is in the
the winning momentum in dismantling the four active guerilla fronts
in the area of operations. Thus, an additional force would be great
as we continue to strike hard on the Communist Terrorist Groups and
will shorten the time in attaining strategic victory and to finally
put an end to this insurgency.”
“The higher headquarters
of the Armed Forces of the Philippines is very supportive, from
additional forces to war-fighting equipment, they really ensure that
we are fully equip in this fight. And definitely, in no time we can
totally eradicate the CTGs in the region,” Ligayo said.
Last February 17, 2023 the
21st Scout Ranger Company belonging to the elite force of 4th Scout
Ranger Battalion has also arrived as an additional forces to help
end the decades-long insurgency problem in the region.
Since last year, a total
of four additional battalions have been deployed to Eastern Visayas
that will contribute in the internal security operations against
CTGs in the region.