Army in EV
donates books as aid to conflict-affected areas in Samar
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
February 24, 2023
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City, Samar – In response to the need to provide educational
access to the most vulnerable communities in the province of Samar,
8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division (8ID), Philippine Army,
through the Office of the Assistant Division Commander for Reservist
and Retiree Affairs (ADCRAA) donated educational books to the Samar
Provincial Library, on Tuesday, February 21, 2022.
This is in support to the
Barangay Reading Center or School Library program of the Samar
Provincial Government.
The Assistant Division
Commander for Reservist and Retiree Affairs of 8ID, Colonel Erwin
Rommel Lamzon personally turned-over a total of 244 books to Samar
Provincial Library.
Col Lamzon supported the
said initiative with the intent to equip or aid those children who
need reading materials, especially those who are in the
Geographically Isolated and Disadvantage Areas (GIDAs).
“Books are testaments of
things, facts, ideas, and place, so even though may advent na ng
technology kasi pwede na nating i-download. But there are still
areas na wala namang access to platforms like google, yahoo, and
others. So, they can still benefit from the books that we are
donating kasi ang karamihan doon ay K to 12 certified, various
grades, mayroon din pang high school, mayroon ding pang College,”
Col Lamzon said.
Col. Lamzon started the
initiative through his sister’s book donation drive and thought of
donating the books to various places in 8ID’s area of operations,
which includes all Army Brigades in Eastern Visayas. He recognized
that books are important and needed especially in GIDAs that lack
modern reading materials.
Meanwhile, Melita Mallari,
Officer-in-Charge of the Samar Provincial Library, was grateful for
the newly established partnership between military personnel and
their office in implementing this kind of program.
“The majority of our
collected reading materials are not readily available in most
places, especially those without access to the internet; thus,
through our project, we can give them access to different kinds of
library materials,” Mallari added.
The Samar Provincial
Library has been providing additional support to barangays and
school libraries, including the conflict-affected areas for the past
three years.
This year, SPL’s book
donation program intends to carry out five donation activities, and
the beneficiaries will be selected through the Department of
Education (DepEd) Catbalogan City Division office.