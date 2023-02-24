Army in EV donates books as aid to conflict-affected areas in Samar

By DPAO, 8ID PA

February 24, 2023

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City, Samar – In response to the need to provide educational access to the most vulnerable communities in the province of Samar, 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division (8ID), Philippine Army, through the Office of the Assistant Division Commander for Reservist and Retiree Affairs (ADCRAA) donated educational books to the Samar Provincial Library, on Tuesday, February 21, 2022.

This is in support to the Barangay Reading Center or School Library program of the Samar Provincial Government.

The Assistant Division Commander for Reservist and Retiree Affairs of 8ID, Colonel Erwin Rommel Lamzon personally turned-over a total of 244 books to Samar Provincial Library.

Col Lamzon supported the said initiative with the intent to equip or aid those children who need reading materials, especially those who are in the Geographically Isolated and Disadvantage Areas (GIDAs).

“Books are testaments of things, facts, ideas, and place, so even though may advent na ng technology kasi pwede na nating i-download. But there are still areas na wala namang access to platforms like google, yahoo, and others. So, they can still benefit from the books that we are donating kasi ang karamihan doon ay K to 12 certified, various grades, mayroon din pang high school, mayroon ding pang College,” Col Lamzon said.

Col. Lamzon started the initiative through his sister’s book donation drive and thought of donating the books to various places in 8ID’s area of operations, which includes all Army Brigades in Eastern Visayas. He recognized that books are important and needed especially in GIDAs that lack modern reading materials.

Meanwhile, Melita Mallari, Officer-in-Charge of the Samar Provincial Library, was grateful for the newly established partnership between military personnel and their office in implementing this kind of program.

“The majority of our collected reading materials are not readily available in most places, especially those without access to the internet; thus, through our project, we can give them access to different kinds of library materials,” Mallari added.

The Samar Provincial Library has been providing additional support to barangays and school libraries, including the conflict-affected areas for the past three years.