Trade chief
spearheads distribution of assistance for MSMEs
|
Ferdinand
R Marcos Jr, Pangkabuhayan sa Pagbangon at Ginhawa (PPG)
program, micro-enterprises, DTI-PPG 2023 Livelihood Negosyo
kits, Martin Romualdez, Bienvenido Laguesma, Gwendolyn Garcia.
By
DTI-OSEC-Public Relations Unit
February 28, 2023
MANDAUE CITY –
President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. together with Department of Trade
and Industry (DTI) Secretary Fred Pascual spearheaded the
distribution of assistance for MSMEs on 27 February 2023. The
assistance given is part of DTI's Pangkabuhayan sa Pagbangon at
Ginhawa (PPG) program, which aims to capacitate and assist existing
and future micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through the
provision of kits containing materials, equipment, and initial
stocks to commence and improve their businesses.
"Ito ay bahagi ng ating
tuluy-tuloy na pag-alalay sa mga maliliit na negosyo sa gitna ng
pandemya. Ngayong araw ay namigay tayo ng worth 8,000 pesos na
vouchers o negosyo kits sa dalawampung mico-entrepreneurs. Umaasa
ang DTI na makakatulong ito sa pag cover ng kanilang operational
costs at sa kanilang muling pagbangon mula sa nangyaring sunog noong
nakaraang taon", said Secretrary Pascual.
The DTI-PPG is a
livelihood seeding and entrepreneurship development program whose
target beneficiaries are micro-enterprises affected by fire
incidents and other calamities, including health disasters such as
the COVID-19 pandemic. The Department provides beneficiaries with
information materials, business counseling and mentoring, enterprise
development training, and livelihood kits.
During the program,
Secretary Pascual lead the distribution of DTI-PPG 2023 Livelihood/
Negosyo kits to 20 beneficiaries who were victims of a fire incident
on 13 December 2022. Each beneficiary has received a voucher
amounting to PHP8,000. In total, the DTI distributed P160,000 worth
of financial assistance.
MSMEs are considered as
the backbone of the Philippine economy as it constitutes 99.5% of
all registered businesses in the country. Likewise, MSMEs generated
64.6% of the country's total employment. Thus, the DTI recognizes
their vital contributions to economic growth and recovery.
Further, Secretary Pascual
said that "The DTI will continue to assist MSMEs, especially in
terms of digitalization so they can reach wider markets. We will
also help them access financing, mayroon pong Small Business
Corporation or SBCorp under the DTI na maaaring mag-assist sa mga
MSMEs kung kailangan nila ng loans na makakatulong sa kanila sa
pagsimula o paglago ng kanilang negosyo."
The distribution program
was also attended by House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Department of
Labor and Employment Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma, and Cebu
Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.