8ID installs new
Battalion Commander of 19IB
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
February 27, 2023
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City, Samar – The 19th Infantry "Commando" Battalion, Philippine
Army based in Catubig, Northern Samar welcomes its new Battalion
Commander in a change of command ceremony, on Thursday, February 23,
2023.
The ceremony was presided
over by 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division Commander, Major
General Camilo Z. Ligayo, and installed Lieutenant Colonel Marvin
Maraggun as the new commander of the 19IB in place of Lieutenant
Colonel Fernando Engcot.
Lt. Col. Engcot served as
the battalion commander for two-years and greatly contributed to the
counter-insurgency campaign of the 8ID.
In his message, Major
General Ligayo, congratulated and expressed his appreciation to Lt.
Col. Engcot's effective operational command to the unit.
“You personally led and
supervised your troops in combat operations and you effectively
implemented dynamic modernization in the administration of
personnel, logistics, proper utilization of the unit’s resources and
many more. I fully appreciate your efforts in taking good care of
the commando battalion,” Ligayo said.
Meanwhile, Lt. Col.
Maraggun accepted the challenge as the unit's new commanding officer
and pledged to maintain the unit's momentum and gains, particularly
in the fight against Communist Terrorist Groups (CTGs).
“The battalion will
continue to be more proactive and aggressive in fulfilling its task
in tandem with the local government and our stakeholders, rest
assured that we will continue to work and collaborate with our
dedicated and untiring partners to facilitate peace and development
especially in the Geographically Disadvantage and Isolated Areas (GIDA),”
Maraggun stated.
Maj. Gen. Ligayo also
urged Lt. Col. Maraggun to continue the efforts and reforms started
by his predecessor and to innovate as needed. He also assured the
new leadership that the 8ID will be fully supportive in all of his
efforts.
“Your vast operational and
administrative experiences will definitely help you sustain the
progressive efforts of the men under you. I also enjoin you to put
in mind our thrust of transparency and good governance, and to
intensified stakeholder engagements to support the command’s effort
in achieving our mission,” Ligayo added.