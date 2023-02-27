8ID installs new Battalion Commander of 19IB

By DPAO, 8ID PA

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City, Samar – The 19th Infantry "Commando" Battalion, Philippine Army based in Catubig, Northern Samar welcomes its new Battalion Commander in a change of command ceremony, on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

The ceremony was presided over by 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division Commander, Major General Camilo Z. Ligayo, and installed Lieutenant Colonel Marvin Maraggun as the new commander of the 19IB in place of Lieutenant Colonel Fernando Engcot.

Lt. Col. Engcot served as the battalion commander for two-years and greatly contributed to the counter-insurgency campaign of the 8ID.

In his message, Major General Ligayo, congratulated and expressed his appreciation to Lt. Col. Engcot's effective operational command to the unit.

“You personally led and supervised your troops in combat operations and you effectively implemented dynamic modernization in the administration of personnel, logistics, proper utilization of the unit’s resources and many more. I fully appreciate your efforts in taking good care of the commando battalion,” Ligayo said.

Meanwhile, Lt. Col. Maraggun accepted the challenge as the unit's new commanding officer and pledged to maintain the unit's momentum and gains, particularly in the fight against Communist Terrorist Groups (CTGs).

“The battalion will continue to be more proactive and aggressive in fulfilling its task in tandem with the local government and our stakeholders, rest assured that we will continue to work and collaborate with our dedicated and untiring partners to facilitate peace and development especially in the Geographically Disadvantage and Isolated Areas (GIDA),” Maraggun stated.

Maj. Gen. Ligayo also urged Lt. Col. Maraggun to continue the efforts and reforms started by his predecessor and to innovate as needed. He also assured the new leadership that the 8ID will be fully supportive in all of his efforts.