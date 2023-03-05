DAR trains 150
DFs in E. Visayas on community organizing
|
150 development facilitators of the Department of Agrarian
Reform (DAR) assigned in different parts of Eastern Visayas
undergo a five-day training on community organizing with
emphasis on developing their social entrepreneurial skills.
By
JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA
March 5, 2023
TACLOBAN CITY –
Level of development of agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs),
agrarian reform beneficiaries organizations (ARBOs) and agrarian
reform communities (ARCs) in Eastern Visayas is expected to improve
after 150 development facilitators (DFs) of the Department of
Agrarian Reform (DAR) in this region underwent extensive training on
community organizing.
Divided into three
batches, the said DFs were subjected to a five-day training on
Enterprise-based Agrarian Reform Community Organizing and
Development (E-ARCOD), which gave emphasis on developing the
participant’s social entrepreneurial skills.
Assistant Regional
Director for Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Development and
Sustainability Program (ARBDSP), Ismael Aya-ay, said that E-ARCOD is
basically rural development, community organizing, and extension
works which is facilitated from production to marketing.
Melecia Ong, chief of the
Program Beneficiaries Development Division (PBDD), stressed during
the training the need to be innovative in order to adapt to the
various factors affecting the growth of an ARB, ARBO and the ARC
they serve to be effective social entrepreneurs.
Al Francis Caballero, a DF
for almost three years assigned in Ormoc City in the province of
Leyte, shared he feels more confident now in discharging his
functions as a DF with the learnings he gained in the said training.
According to him, “The
knowledge I gained here will enhance my skills in communication,
problem solving and critical thinking, which are important in
community organizing.”
For Betoin Veras, the DF
of Pinabacdao, Samar, “This training enables me to be self-aware of
the role of a DF.” She pointed out the qualities of a good DF, like
how to deal with ARBs and how to empower them, which made an impact
to her as a community organizer.
DF Mark Kevin Chua of
Gandara, Samar, shared that the topics on how to address problems
and challenges encountered in the field and how to lead ARBs and
ARBOs to be productive and successful entrepreneurs, were among the
biggest learnings which he plans to apply when he returns to his
area of assignment.
In Mondragon, Northern
Samar, DF Marian Marquita shared that she learned and would embrace
the qualities and competencies a DF should possess to be effective
in her work.
For Aniway Elizan, who had
been assigned to several municipalities in Samar on separate
occasions during her 19 years as a DF commented that all the
learnings shared in this training were applicable not only in her
work as DF but to one’s personal life as well. Though, she considers
the strategic development planning as the most important learning
she gained which she could impart to the ARBOs she is assisting.
Meanwhile, Provincial
Agrarian Reform Program Officer I (PARPO I) Rosemarie Balanquit of
DAR Northern Samar Provincial Office commended in her facebook post
the resource speakers for the comprehensive discussions of the
different topics which sustained the interest of the participants
until the last day of the training.
Aside from Ong, other
speakers included PBDD staffs Ronalyn Acol, James Paul Albia,
Adriano Badana, Leonard Fulminar and DF Czarina Vanelli Piñon.
Balanquit and the other
PARPOs I in the region requested that they be included in the third
batch of the said training, which was conducted last week, to be
updated of the enhanced modules.