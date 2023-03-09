8ID sends-off new enlisted soldiers to various army battalions in E. Visayas

By DPAO, 8ID PA

March 9, 2023

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City Samar – A total of 564 newly-enlisted soldiers of the 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division, Philippine Army, have been deployed to their designated army units in Eastern Visayas after a send-off ceremony Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Headquarters, 8ID.

Major General Camilo Z. Ligayo, Commander of the 8ID expressed confidence in the new privates' ability to succeed.

In his message, he encouraged them to put forth their best efforts in performing their tasks.

“After hurdling the rigorous training, it is with great expectations that you are physically, emotionally, and psychologically prepared to face the multifarious challenges ahead,” Ligayo told the new privates.

The newly trained soldiers will now contribute to the 8ID's various humanitarian efforts and peace initiatives in ending communist armed conflict, as four of the country's last five guerilla fronts are located in Region 8.