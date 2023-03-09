8ID sends-off new
enlisted soldiers to various army battalions in E. Visayas
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
March 9, 2023
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City Samar – A total of 564 newly-enlisted soldiers of the 8th
Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division, Philippine Army, have been
deployed to their designated army units in Eastern Visayas after a
send-off ceremony Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Headquarters,
8ID.
Major General Camilo Z.
Ligayo, Commander of the 8ID expressed confidence in the new
privates' ability to succeed.
In his message, he
encouraged them to put forth their best efforts in performing their
tasks.
“After hurdling the
rigorous training, it is with great expectations that you are
physically, emotionally, and psychologically prepared to face the
multifarious challenges ahead,” Ligayo told the new privates.
The newly trained soldiers
will now contribute to the 8ID's various humanitarian efforts and
peace initiatives in ending communist armed conflict, as four of the
country's last five guerilla fronts are located in Region 8.
The new privates completed
their Basic Military Training (BMT) during their candidate soldier
course last February 20, 2023.