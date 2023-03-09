News page
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
Liribakan chat roomdiscussion forummessage boardfeedback pagetv channelnetwork pagehome page
 

Follow samarnews on Facebook
 
 
more news...

DTI launches Malikhaing Pinoy pushing creative industry to greater heights

Stop red-tagging our bishops and our ministries, instead, seek ways that shall make peace

DAR trains 150 DFs in E. Visayas on community organizing

Humanizing God, divinizing man

Wonders of the Coconut

Sandugo: ‘Time to replace Mining Act of 1995 with People’s Mining Bill’

24 Former Rebels receives P760k E-CLIP benefits

Marawi buildings – with a price tag of P10B – are ready but empty

 

 

 

8ID sends-off new enlisted soldiers to various army battalions in E. Visayas

8ID send-off ceremony

By DPAO, 8ID PA
March 9, 2023

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City Samar – A total of 564 newly-enlisted soldiers of the 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division, Philippine Army, have been deployed to their designated army units in Eastern Visayas after a send-off ceremony Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Headquarters, 8ID.

Major General Camilo Z. Ligayo, Commander of the 8ID expressed confidence in the new privates' ability to succeed.

In his message, he encouraged them to put forth their best efforts in performing their tasks.

“After hurdling the rigorous training, it is with great expectations that you are physically, emotionally, and psychologically prepared to face the multifarious challenges ahead,” Ligayo told the new privates.

The newly trained soldiers will now contribute to the 8ID's various humanitarian efforts and peace initiatives in ending communist armed conflict, as four of the country's last five guerilla fronts are located in Region 8.

The new privates completed their Basic Military Training (BMT) during their candidate soldier course last February 20, 2023.

send-off of new enlisted soldiers

 

 

 