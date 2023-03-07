DTI launches
Malikhaing Pinoy pushing creative industry to greater heights
By
DTI-OSEC-Public
Relations Unit
March 7, 2023
PASAY CITY –
Recognizing the significant contributions of the country's creative
industries in the pursuit of robust economic growth and expansion,
Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Fred Pascual
expressed the Department’s unwavering support for the expansion and
integration of the creative industry into the domestic and
international market during the 2nd Philippine Creative Industries
Summit held on 7 March 2023 at the Philippine International
Convention Center (PICC). With the theme “Unifying Creative Agenda,
Elevating Filipino Creativity,” this year’s summit ushers creativity
in different sectors of society including agriculture,
manufacturing, and other industries.
Likewise, Secretary
Pascual acknowledged the hard work that our legislators have put in
pushing for the enactment of the Philippine Creative Industries
Development Act (PCIDA) saying that “We are gathered here today to
celebrate the enactment of the Philippine Creative Industries
Development Act, which our champions – Congressman Toff de Venecia
and Senator Loren Legarda – have deeply elaborated on earlier. More
importantly, this occasion is an opportunity for us to lay down our
concrete plans, projects, and programs that will give life to the
spirit of PCIDA."
The passage of the PCIDA
shall ensure that a strong, solid, and clear mandate will be
implemented to address the constraints of our creative industries
and shall drive the sector toward greater heights. As the chair of
the Philippine Creative Industries Development Council (PCIDC),
Secretary Pascual aims to further capacitate Filipino creators and
designers as well as improve the quality of their outputs, enabling
it to compete in both the local and global markets.
One of the highlights of
the event is the launching of Malikhaing Pinoy Program or Creative
Philippines Program, which will be implemented by DTI.
"Malikhaing Pinoy is our
holistic approach to addressing the constraints and barriers of the
creative industries. It is a flagship initiative well-informed by
various sector-specific industry studies and roadmaps carried out by
the DTI with support from our champions in Congress," added
Secretary Pascual.
As mentioned by Secretary
Pascual, the DTI will establish the following to further assist in
the development of the creative economy: (1) Creative Industries
Satellite Account; (2) Creative Venture Fund; and (3) ENSAYO
Creative Hub. Likewise, the Department commits to ensure that the
country's workforce are well equipped with the necessary skills and
knowledge to prepare them for possible job opportunities in the
sector through the expansion of the Philippine Skills Framework that
will cover creative industries.
Moreover, to address the
country's limited access to technology, the DTI will endeavor to
build Creative Innovation Centers similar to the Marikina NACIDA
Incubator Facility. Along with this, the Department also envisions
the creation of a Creative Market Acceleration Program, which will
enable our creative industries to grow their businesses, attract
investments, and expand in foreign markets.
In closing, Secretary
Pascual ensured that the DTI will work closely with Presidential
Adviser on Creative Communications (OPACC) Secretary Paul Soriano on
various strategic collaborative activities that will extend the
reach of Malikhaing Pinoy to as many stakeholders as possible. He
said that "Ultimately, cooperation and collaboration between and
among the government, industries, the academe, and development
partners will be the powerful force that will drive the progress and
success of Malikhaing Pinoy towards achieving the aspirations
embodied in the PCIDA.”