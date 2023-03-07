DTI launches Malikhaing Pinoy pushing creative industry to greater heights

By DTI-OSEC-Public Relations Unit

March 7, 2023

PASAY CITY – Recognizing the significant contributions of the country's creative industries in the pursuit of robust economic growth and expansion, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Fred Pascual expressed the Department’s unwavering support for the expansion and integration of the creative industry into the domestic and international market during the 2nd Philippine Creative Industries Summit held on 7 March 2023 at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC). With the theme “Unifying Creative Agenda, Elevating Filipino Creativity,” this year’s summit ushers creativity in different sectors of society including agriculture, manufacturing, and other industries.

Likewise, Secretary Pascual acknowledged the hard work that our legislators have put in pushing for the enactment of the Philippine Creative Industries Development Act (PCIDA) saying that “We are gathered here today to celebrate the enactment of the Philippine Creative Industries Development Act, which our champions – Congressman Toff de Venecia and Senator Loren Legarda – have deeply elaborated on earlier. More importantly, this occasion is an opportunity for us to lay down our concrete plans, projects, and programs that will give life to the spirit of PCIDA."

The passage of the PCIDA shall ensure that a strong, solid, and clear mandate will be implemented to address the constraints of our creative industries and shall drive the sector toward greater heights. As the chair of the Philippine Creative Industries Development Council (PCIDC), Secretary Pascual aims to further capacitate Filipino creators and designers as well as improve the quality of their outputs, enabling it to compete in both the local and global markets.

One of the highlights of the event is the launching of Malikhaing Pinoy Program or Creative Philippines Program, which will be implemented by DTI.

"Malikhaing Pinoy is our holistic approach to addressing the constraints and barriers of the creative industries. It is a flagship initiative well-informed by various sector-specific industry studies and roadmaps carried out by the DTI with support from our champions in Congress," added Secretary Pascual.

As mentioned by Secretary Pascual, the DTI will establish the following to further assist in the development of the creative economy: (1) Creative Industries Satellite Account; (2) Creative Venture Fund; and (3) ENSAYO Creative Hub. Likewise, the Department commits to ensure that the country's workforce are well equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to prepare them for possible job opportunities in the sector through the expansion of the Philippine Skills Framework that will cover creative industries.

Moreover, to address the country's limited access to technology, the DTI will endeavor to build Creative Innovation Centers similar to the Marikina NACIDA Incubator Facility. Along with this, the Department also envisions the creation of a Creative Market Acceleration Program, which will enable our creative industries to grow their businesses, attract investments, and expand in foreign markets.