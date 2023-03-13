Construction in
progress for additional classrooms in Ilijan and Calanyugan ES
By
GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
March 13, 2023
CALBAYOG CITY – The
construction of one (1) storey – two (2) classroom school building
in Barangay Ilijan Elementary School in the Municipality of Sto.
Niño, Samar and in Calanyugan Elementary School, Pagsanghan, Samar
have commenced in convergence with the Department of Education, said
Samar First District Engineering Office.
Both projects have a total
contract amount of P10.81 million.
The structure will have
PWD ramp with guard rails, hand washing area, comfort rooms enclosed
in each classroom together with the prescribed paint once the
structure will be completed.
A good and conducive
school building makes it a good place for the children to study,
which is important as the student spends maximum time in school.
These additional structures will give more space to the growing
school community especially that Ilijan ES has more or less seven
classrooms only while Calanyugan ES has an existing two classrooms.