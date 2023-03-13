News page
Construction in progress for additional classrooms in Ilijan and Calanyugan ES

Ilijan Elementary School

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
March 13, 2023

CALBAYOG CITY – The construction of one (1) storey – two (2) classroom school building in Barangay Ilijan Elementary School in the Municipality of Sto. Niño, Samar and in Calanyugan Elementary School, Pagsanghan, Samar have commenced in convergence with the Department of Education, said Samar First District Engineering Office.

Both projects have a total contract amount of P10.81 million.

The structure will have PWD ramp with guard rails, hand washing area, comfort rooms enclosed in each classroom together with the prescribed paint once the structure will be completed.

A good and conducive school building makes it a good place for the children to study, which is important as the student spends maximum time in school. These additional structures will give more space to the growing school community especially that Ilijan ES has more or less seven classrooms only while Calanyugan ES has an existing two classrooms.

Calanyugan Elementary School

 

 

 