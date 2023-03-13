Construction in progress for additional classrooms in Ilijan and Calanyugan ES

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO

March 13, 2023

CALBAYOG CITY – The construction of one (1) storey – two (2) classroom school building in Barangay Ilijan Elementary School in the Municipality of Sto. Niño, Samar and in Calanyugan Elementary School, Pagsanghan, Samar have commenced in convergence with the Department of Education, said Samar First District Engineering Office.

Both projects have a total contract amount of P10.81 million.

The structure will have PWD ramp with guard rails, hand washing area, comfort rooms enclosed in each classroom together with the prescribed paint once the structure will be completed.