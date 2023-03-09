DENR, LBP, ROD
renew support for CARP implementation in E. Visayas
|
Department
of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Eastern Visayas Regional Director
Robert Anthony Yu presented plaques of appreciation to
Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP) implementing
agencies for their continued support in fast tracking land
distribution activities in the region.
By
JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA
March 9, 2023
TACLOBAN CITY –
With the renewal of support of three Comprehensive Agrarian Reform
Program (CARP) implementing agencies, Regional Director Robert
Anthony Yu of the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in Eastern
Visayas is optimistic to hit the target in land distribution this
year.
During the
“Synchronization of 2023 targets and Problem Solving Session with
Line Agencies,” held in February, Yu thanked the Department of
Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Land Bank of the
Philippines-Agrarian Operation Center (LBP-AOC) and the Registry of
Deeds (ROD) for their support in 2022 which made DAR Eastern Visayas
accomplished its targets.
Yu took the opportunity to
ask the three agencies to continue supporting the DAR this year for
the benefit of the landless farmers who rely much on CARP to improve
their quality of life.
For this year, DAR Eastern
Visayas targets 1,131 hectares for claim folder preparation and
documentation; 811 hectares for verification and approval of land
survey; 758 hectares for Emancipation Patent/Certificate of Land
Ownership Award (EP/CLOA) registration; and 106 landholdings to be
issued with Memorandum of Valuation, which are dependent on the
three CARP implementing agencies abovementioned.
Yu likewise disclosed that
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. directed the DAR to fast track the
implementation of the Support to Parcelization of Lands for
Individual Titling (SPLIT) project which made Agrarian Reform
Secretary Conrado Estrella III committed to deliver 50 thousand
hectares issued with individual titles by June.
“Because Region-8 has the
biggest scope under SPLIT with more that 220 thousand hectares, I
committed to deliver 10 thousand hectares by June,” Yu said.
In response to Yu’s plea
to the line agencies, Engineers Fiel Pedrosa, Manager of LBP-AOC and
Ramon Unay, Chief of the Surveys and Mapping Division at the DENR
together with lawyers Emeterio Villanoza Jr. and Ryan Villablanca of
ROD-Leyte and ROD-Samar, respectively, signed the pledge of
commitment.
Pedrosa said, we are very
much willing to help the Municipal Agrarian Reform Program Officers
(MARPOs) improve the field investigation report which serves as
input to our computation of land valuation.
Unay stressed, “Noon pa
palaging nandyan ang DENR to support the Program.” He added, “Hindi
namin ililimit sa target lang namin. If you still have survey to be
submitted to us for verification and approval, then we will still do
it.”
Meanwhile, Villablanca
exclaimed “If I was able to sign 980 titles for the pabahay project
in just half of a day, the two thousand targeted titles under SPLIT
in Samar ay toothpick lang yan!”
In return, Yu committed to
provide to the said partner agencies the necessary logistics that
will aid them in accomplishing the tasks required from them.