6 NPA members surrender, NPA loss support from masses in Northern Samar

By DPAO, 8ID PA

March 14, 2023

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – Six members of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) surrendered to the joint force of the military under the 803rd Infantry "Peacemaker" Brigade, Philippine Army, and the Northern Samar Police at the Headquarters of 43rd Infantry Battalion in Brgy. Magsaysay, Lope de Vega, Northern Samar last March 8, 2023.

They surrendered two M16A1 rifles, one M14 rifle, two cal .45 pistols, one cal .38 revolver, and NPA propaganda materials.

Lieutenant Colonel Manuel B. Degay Jr, Commanding Officer of 43IB together with the Northern Samar Police formally accepted the surrender of six NPA members who belongs to the Executive Committee of Front Committee 2 (FC2) Sub-Regional Guerilla Unit (SRGU), Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Emporium, of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC).

"We have been struggling in the mountains evading the government security forces, we are tired and hungry since we no longer have the masses' support. We only eat once in a while," alias Arthur said in a statement.

Alias Webb, the former Finance Officer of SRC Emporium who surrendered earlier, said that the people are now aware of their deception; the NPA is finding it hard to recruit and organize in the countryside resulting in a crisis and desperation of its members in their movement.

Lt. Col. Degay Jr. praised the sacrifices and efforts of the 43lB troops and the Local Government Units in the successful campaign to defeat the insurgency in the area. He also assured the former rebels that they would not regret their decision.

"I encourage the remaining members of the NPA here in Northern Samar to return to the folds of the law so that you can take advantage of the services prepared by our government so that you can start over and live in peace with your loved ones. The Provincial and Municipal Task Forces in Ending Local Communist Armed Conflict (MTF-ELCAC) here in Northern Samar have prepared benefits for those who will return to the government," Lt. Col. Degay Jr. added.

Major General Camilo Z. Ligayo, Commander of the 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division, Philippine Army and Joint Task Force Storm (JTFS) is grateful for the trust given by the six surrenderees to the government. This effort only shows positive results of tireless work of soldiers and law enforcement to achieve peace in the region.