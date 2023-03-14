6 NPA members
surrender, NPA loss support from masses in Northern Samar
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
March 14, 2023
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – Six members of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG)
surrendered to the joint force of the military under the 803rd
Infantry "Peacemaker" Brigade, Philippine Army, and the Northern
Samar Police at the Headquarters of 43rd Infantry Battalion in Brgy.
Magsaysay, Lope de Vega, Northern Samar last March 8, 2023.
They surrendered two M16A1
rifles, one M14 rifle, two cal .45 pistols, one cal .38 revolver,
and NPA propaganda materials.
Lieutenant Colonel Manuel
B. Degay Jr, Commanding Officer of 43IB together with the Northern
Samar Police formally accepted the surrender of six NPA members who
belongs to the Executive Committee of Front Committee 2 (FC2)
Sub-Regional Guerilla Unit (SRGU), Sub-Regional Committee (SRC)
Emporium, of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC).
"We have been struggling
in the mountains evading the government security forces, we are
tired and hungry since we no longer have the masses' support. We
only eat once in a while," alias Arthur said in a statement.
Alias Webb, the former
Finance Officer of SRC Emporium who surrendered earlier, said that
the people are now aware of their deception; the NPA is finding it
hard to recruit and organize in the countryside resulting in a
crisis and desperation of its members in their movement.
Lt. Col. Degay Jr. praised
the sacrifices and efforts of the 43lB troops and the Local
Government Units in the successful campaign to defeat the insurgency
in the area. He also assured the former rebels that they would not
regret their decision.
"I encourage the remaining
members of the NPA here in Northern Samar to return to the folds of
the law so that you can take advantage of the services prepared by
our government so that you can start over and live in peace with
your loved ones. The Provincial and Municipal Task Forces in Ending
Local Communist Armed Conflict (MTF-ELCAC) here in Northern Samar
have prepared benefits for those who will return to the government,"
Lt. Col. Degay Jr. added.
Major General Camilo Z.
Ligayo, Commander of the 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division,
Philippine Army and Joint Task Force Storm (JTFS) is grateful for
the trust given by the six surrenderees to the government. This
effort only shows positive results of tireless work of soldiers and
law enforcement to achieve peace in the region.
"The surrender of the six
members of CTGs to our authorities is just a demonstration of their
trust in the government. Therefore, I am calling out to all the
remaining members of the CTGs to lay down your weapon and return to
the folds of the law. It's not too late, our government will help
you to start a new life and hope with peace in your hearts and
minds" said Major General Ligayo.