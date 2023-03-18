News page
Calbayog Coast Guard Sub-station built in Calbayog City

Calbayog Coast Guard Sub-station

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
March 18, 2023

CALBAYOG CITY – The construction of Calbayog Coast Guard Sub-station has been recently completed by Samar First DEO which is located in Barangay Aguit-itan, Calbayog City, Samar.

The project is funded under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) for CY 2023 under the program on Sustainable Infrastructure Projects Alleviating Gaps (SIPAG) with a total contract amount of P9.79 million.

This two-storey structure has a floor area of 420 sq. meters that includes a roof deck. Part of its scope of work are comfort rooms, cabinets, tiles, paint and network cabling. Also, partitions were incorporated in the works done that will be used as a conference room, commanding officer’s quarter, administrative office, ward room, mess hall, male and female barracks, deputy office and officer’s quarters.

This building will give more space unlike their existing smaller office for the different types of work and for everyday transactions pertaining to any maritime operations in Calbayog City.

 

 