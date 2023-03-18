Calbayog Coast
Guard Sub-station built in Calbayog City
By
GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
March 18, 2023
CALBAYOG CITY – The
construction of Calbayog Coast Guard Sub-station has been recently
completed by Samar First DEO which is located in Barangay Aguit-itan,
Calbayog City, Samar.
The project is funded
under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) for CY 2023 under the
program on Sustainable Infrastructure Projects Alleviating Gaps (SIPAG)
with a total contract amount of P9.79 million.
This two-storey structure
has a floor area of 420 sq. meters that includes a roof deck. Part
of its scope of work are comfort rooms, cabinets, tiles, paint and
network cabling. Also, partitions were incorporated in the works
done that will be used as a conference room, commanding officer’s
quarter, administrative office, ward room, mess hall, male and
female barracks, deputy office and officer’s quarters.
This building will give
more space unlike their existing smaller office for the different
types of work and for everyday transactions pertaining to any
maritime operations in Calbayog City.