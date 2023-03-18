Calbayog Coast Guard Sub-station built in Calbayog City

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO

March 18, 2023

CALBAYOG CITY – The construction of Calbayog Coast Guard Sub-station has been recently completed by Samar First DEO which is located in Barangay Aguit-itan, Calbayog City, Samar.

The project is funded under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) for CY 2023 under the program on Sustainable Infrastructure Projects Alleviating Gaps (SIPAG) with a total contract amount of P9.79 million.

This two-storey structure has a floor area of 420 sq. meters that includes a roof deck. Part of its scope of work are comfort rooms, cabinets, tiles, paint and network cabling. Also, partitions were incorporated in the works done that will be used as a conference room, commanding officer’s quarter, administrative office, ward room, mess hall, male and female barracks, deputy office and officer’s quarters.