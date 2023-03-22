Hinabangan clinch
gold medal in SPAA Meet 2023
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
March 22, 2023
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The members of Stormkickers who represented the
municipality of Hinabangan emerged victorious in a four goals Futsal
Game during the recently concluded Samar Provincial Athletic
Association (SPAA) Meet on March 17-19, 2023 held in the
municipality of Sta. Margarita, Samar.
Team Hinabangan defeated
the five other competing teams.
In the championship game,
Hinabangan won over the San Jorge team with an outstanding score of
4-1.
The 17-year-old Maricar
Basada scored the vital 2 goals during the first half leaving the
opponent to keep up.
“Di naging madali sa amin
ang game lalo’t malakas din ‘yong kalaban namin. Kaya noong nakakita
kami ng chance na makagoal sinamantala na namin", Basada said.
She added that the support
they received from their coaches, trainers, and especially the 8th
Infantry Division Commander, Major General Camilo Z Ligayo who
ignited their passion and love for the sport, motivated them to do
their best in the competition.
Meanwhile, Major General
Ligayo lauded the Hinabangan team for clinching the gold medal.
“Nasaksihan ko kung paano
nagsimula ang mga batang ito, nakita ko kung papano sila nagsumikap
magtraining para makagawa ng pangalan sa larangan ng Football.
Natutuwa akong makita na ngayon ay unti-uniti nang nagbunga ang
kanilang mga sakripisyo at pagsisikap,” Maj. Gen. Ligayo said.
The Hinabangan team will
represent the Division of Samar in the upcoming Eastern Visayas
Regional Athletic Association (EVRAA).