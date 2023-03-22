Hinabangan clinch gold medal in SPAA Meet 2023

March 22, 2023

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The members of Stormkickers who represented the municipality of Hinabangan emerged victorious in a four goals Futsal Game during the recently concluded Samar Provincial Athletic Association (SPAA) Meet on March 17-19, 2023 held in the municipality of Sta. Margarita, Samar.

Team Hinabangan defeated the five other competing teams.

In the championship game, Hinabangan won over the San Jorge team with an outstanding score of 4-1.

The 17-year-old Maricar Basada scored the vital 2 goals during the first half leaving the opponent to keep up.

“Di naging madali sa amin ang game lalo’t malakas din ‘yong kalaban namin. Kaya noong nakakita kami ng chance na makagoal sinamantala na namin", Basada said.

She added that the support they received from their coaches, trainers, and especially the 8th Infantry Division Commander, Major General Camilo Z Ligayo who ignited their passion and love for the sport, motivated them to do their best in the competition.

Meanwhile, Major General Ligayo lauded the Hinabangan team for clinching the gold medal.

“Nasaksihan ko kung paano nagsimula ang mga batang ito, nakita ko kung papano sila nagsumikap magtraining para makagawa ng pangalan sa larangan ng Football. Natutuwa akong makita na ngayon ay unti-uniti nang nagbunga ang kanilang mga sakripisyo at pagsisikap,” Maj. Gen. Ligayo said.