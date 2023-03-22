News page
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
Liribakan chat roomdiscussion forummessage boardfeedback pagetv channelnetwork pagehome page
 

Follow samarnews on Facebook
 
 
more news...

Farmer group thanks DAR official for helping them on International Women’s Day

PBBM, DTI Chief spearheads distribution of livelihood kits in Camarines Sur

Calbayog Coast Guard Sub-station built in Calbayog City

Army sends anniversary packages to troops in E. Visayas

Abuyog farmers: We received more than what we expected from DAR

Karapatan: Only human rights violators, NTF-ELCAC are afraid of HR Defenders Bill

Forgiving others likens us to God

6 NPA members surrender, NPA loss support from masses in Northern Samar

 
GSat Eloading Service

 

 

Hinabangan clinch gold medal in SPAA Meet 2023

Hinabangan Stormkickers

By DPAO, 8ID PA
March 22, 2023

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The members of Stormkickers who represented the municipality of Hinabangan emerged victorious in a four goals Futsal Game during the recently concluded Samar Provincial Athletic Association (SPAA) Meet on March 17-19, 2023 held in the municipality of Sta. Margarita, Samar.

Team Hinabangan defeated the five other competing teams.

In the championship game, Hinabangan won over the San Jorge team with an outstanding score of 4-1.

The 17-year-old Maricar Basada scored the vital 2 goals during the first half leaving the opponent to keep up.

“Di naging madali sa amin ang game lalo’t malakas din ‘yong kalaban namin. Kaya noong nakakita kami ng chance na makagoal sinamantala na namin", Basada said.

She added that the support they received from their coaches, trainers, and especially the 8th Infantry Division Commander, Major General Camilo Z Ligayo who ignited their passion and love for the sport, motivated them to do their best in the competition.

Meanwhile, Major General Ligayo lauded the Hinabangan team for clinching the gold medal.

“Nasaksihan ko kung paano nagsimula ang mga batang ito, nakita ko kung papano sila nagsumikap magtraining para makagawa ng pangalan sa larangan ng Football. Natutuwa akong makita na ngayon ay unti-uniti nang nagbunga ang kanilang mga sakripisyo at pagsisikap,” Maj. Gen. Ligayo said.

The Hinabangan team will represent the Division of Samar in the upcoming Eastern Visayas Regional Athletic Association (EVRAA).

 

 