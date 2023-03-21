Female-dominated
farmer group thanks DAR official for helping them on International
Women’s Day
|
Newly-assigned
Hilongos, Leyte Municipal Agrarian Reform Program Officer (MARPO)
Ruben Rebato visits the female-dominated Barangay Agutayan
Farmers Association in the mountain village of Agutayan on
International Women’s Day.
By
JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA
March 21, 2023
HILONGOS, Leyte –
On International Women’s Day, a female-dominated agrarian reform
beneficiaries organization (ARBO) in a remote village in this town
thanked the newly-assigned Municipal Agrarian Reform Program Officer
(MARPO) for helping them obtain legal documents that would
strengthen their claim as legitimate owners over two lots they
acquired.
The 272 members of the
Barangay Agutayan Farmers Association (BAFA), including the 63
agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs), where 165 of them are women,
learned that the properties they have acquired for several years now
could be taken back from them because they do not have the legal
documents to prove ownership. This was discovered when MARPO Ruben
Rebato visited them in the mountain village of Agutayan on March 8
this year, as the whole world paid tribute to women around the
globe.
While checking the
documents, Rebato found out that although BAFA was progressing as an
organization with assets now reaching ₱4.5-million, legal documents
that would prove ownership over a lot they had purchased and another
one donated to them, were missing.
BAFA lady-president,
Vicenta Jaray, even hinted Rebato that the heirs of the previous
owner who donated the lot where their organization’s building was
constructed, are allegedly planning to take the property back from
them.
Rebato, who used to be a
legal officer, is now helping the BAFA officers obtain the
“Extrajudicial Settlement with Deed of Sale” for the lot they had
purchased and “Deed of Transfer” for the donated lot, to secure
their claims of ownership over these lands.
Further, Rebato promised
to guide them in preparing business contracts for the organization’s
various business ventures, which include vermicast production.
Happy with the turnout of
their first meeting with Rebato, Jaray said, “Sana di po muna kayo
matransfer, sir.”
Lawyering (or PBD
lawyering), according to Program Beneficiaries Development (PBD)
Chief, Melecia Ong, is one of the assistances being extended by the
Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) to ARBs and ARBOs to make their
activities and assets legitimate, among others.