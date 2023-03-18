PBBM, DTI Chief
spearheads distribution of livelihood kits in Camarines Sur
|
L-R:
Congressman Miguel Luis Villafuerte, Congressman L-Ray
Villafuerte, DOLE Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma, DSWD Secretary
Rex Gatchalian, Governor Luigi Villafuerte, DTI Secretary Fred
Pascual, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., and Mr. Vince Sical
(beneficiary).
By
DTI-OSEC-Public
Relations Unit
March 18, 2023
PILI, Camarines Sur –
President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. along with Department of Trade and
Industry (DTI) Secretary Fred Pascual, Department of Labor and
Employment (DOLE) Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma, and Department of
Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian,
distributed on Thursday various government assistance for the
citizens of Pili, Camarines Sur.
The ceremonial
distribution, which was led by President Marcos Jr. is a
collaborative program between the DTI, DOLE, DA, TESDA, and DSWD.
Under the DTI, 100 Pangkabuhayan sa Pagbangon at Ginhawa (PPG) kits
were distributed, composed of thirty-six (36) sewing kits and sixty
four (64) food processing kits that are expected to boost the
productivity and quality of the products produced by MSMEs in the
area.
"This is an initiative of
the national government in collaboration with LGUs in hopes of
helping MSMEs affected by disasters and calamities. Our main goal is
to assist them in their recovery, especially from the pandemic that
affected several businesses in the country. We are providing them
livelihood kits and loans in soft terms to restart or continue
economic activities in the area, which is part of our bigger goal of
achieving robust economic growth and expansion. We need to start
from the grassroots, they are the ones whom we should strengthen as
they serve as the foundation of our economy," Secretary Pascual
said.
DTI's Pangkabuhayan sa
Pagbangon at Ginhawa (PPG) is a livelihood seeding and
entrepreneurship development program for microenterprises affected
by fire incidents and other calamities, including priority sectors
identified by the national government. It aims to assist in
restarting economic activities within areas affected by disasters
and calamities and provide livelihood opportunities for the
community. Further, through PPG, DTI provides information materials,
enterprise development training, business counseling and mentoring,
as well as livelihood kits composed of actual goods, gift passes,
and vouchers among others.
Aside from the livelihood
kits, Small Business Corporation (SBCorp), the financing arm of DTI
also released loans to ten (10) beneficiaries amounting to
P5,894,000 in total. This is under the RISE UP loan program of SBCorp which aims to sustain the gains of MSMEs that have survived a
crisis by providing multi-purpose loans that are accessible and in
soft terms. Under RISE UP, SBCorp offers three products: (1) Micro
Multi-Purpose Loan, (2) SME Multi-Purpose Loan Suki, and (3) SME
Multi-Purpose Loan First Timers.
As MSMEs serve as the
backbone of the Philippine economy being more than 99% of businesses
in the country, they remain as one of the top priorities of the DTI.
Aside from financial and livelihood assistance, the Department also
endeavors to assist them in digital transformation that will enable
them to reach wider markets, reduce operational costs, and cope with
the changing landscape of the local and international market.
The ceremonial
distribution was also attended by Congressman Miguel Luis
Villafuerte, Congressman L-Ray Villafuerte, Governor Luigi
Villafuerte, and other government representatives.