NMP supports maritime modernization in Eastern Visayas

RO VIII hosted the Maritime Transport Modernization Summit on
March 22, 2023 at Hotel de Fides in Tacloban City.
By
National Maritime Polytechnic
March 29, 2023
TACLOBAN CITY – The
National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) took the center stage at the
Eastern Visayas Maritime Transport Modernization Summit held at
Hotel de Fides, Tacloban City on March 22, 2023 as it showcased its
comprehensive maritime research and skills competency programs,
highlighting its role in supporting the maritime modernization
program in Eastern Visayas.
As a premier maritime
training and research institution accredited by the Maritime
Industry Authority (MARINA), NMP offers a wide range of upgrading,
specialized and value-adding courses. With 51 available courses, NMP
offers a holistic approach to training, combining theoretical
knowledge and practical applications thereby, equipping seafarers
and maritime-allied professionals with the necessary skills and
competencies to excel in their careers. NMP also ensures that its
courses meet the requirements of both domestic and international
shipping industries, covering Deck, Engine, Specialized, Basic, and
Professional Development Courses.
Apart from its training
programs, NMP is mandated to conduct research activities for the
maritime industry. This commitment is evident in the Agency's
conduct of various research initiatives that have a significant
impact on the Philippines as a major provider of maritime workforce
in the international labor market. The Agency also recognizes the
importance of domestic shipping and seafaring as vital components of
national development and undertakes research activities that promote
the welfare of seafarers, including the empowerment of women
seafarers.
NMP's partnership with
maritime higher education institutions (MHEIs) in the Eastern
Visayas region, such as the Palompon Institute of Technology (PIT),
Eastern Samar State University (ESSU), and Biliran Province State
University (BiPSU), is a vital component of its commitment to
support the maritime industry. These tie-ups were aimed to enhance
the capabilities of the MHEIs in delivering high-quality education
and training to aspiring seafarers and ensure that their maritime
cadets are equipped with the necessary knowledge, skills and
abilities.
The Agency is also in
collaboration with the Technical Education and Skills Development
Authority (TESDA) in professionalizing the competencies of Vessel
Crane Operators. Through this initiative, NMP takes active steps to
ensure the safety of crew, dockworkers, and cargoes on board ships,
while addressing the training needs of personnel to prevent crane
accidents caused by human error.
In support of the
modernization of the maritime sector in Eastern Visayas, the NMP has
taken steps towards digital transformation. It has introduced
several information systems that streamline processes and enhance
efficiency. The Online Registration System, which enables clients to
enroll in NMP's Training Courses via a Web Portal. The system
includes features such as electronic registration, message
reminders, and online payment processing. Additionally, the
Certificate Verification System is linked to the Maritime Training
Information System (MTIS) server, allowing trainees to verify their
certificates online. It also verifies the enrollment of applicants
in their preferred PDC Courses. These innovative systems demonstrate
the NMP's commitment to adopting cutting-edge technologies to
support the maritime industry in Eastern Visayas.
"Seafaring continues to be
an attractive career choice for the people in Eastern Visayas.
Preliminary data from DMW Strategic Planning Management Service
reveals that 9,375 seafarers from Region 8 were deployed in CY
2022,” NMP OIC Executive Mayla N. Macadawan disclosed.
“The region demonstrates
enormous potential in terms of maritime workforce development and
leverages the availability of maritime training services through the
NMP, which catered to a total of 2,645 seafarer-trainees in the
Region in 2022 constituting 57% of the trainee population,” she
added.
Through its steadfast
dedication to providing quality training and responsive researches,
and collaborating with MHEIs and other organizations, NMP is setting
the foundation for a thriving maritime industry in Eastern Visayas,
contributing to the region's economic growth.