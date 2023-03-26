DAR turns over
second processing center in Samar town
Samar
Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II (PARPO II) Alfonso
Catorce formally turned over the upgraded processing center to
the Parag-Uma ngan Batad Association (PUBA) in Gandara, Samar.
By
JESSA LABAGALA, DAR-Samar
March 26, 2023
GANDARA, Samar – Native broom producers and members of the Parag-Uma
ngan Batad Association (PUBA) in this town rejoiced when the
upgraded processing center for their broom production was finally
turned over to them on March 6 this year by the Department of
Agrarian Reform (DAR).
“This is a dream come true for us, batad (local term for native
brooms) producers,” said Susan Magaro, president of PUBA, as she
thanked endlessly DAR officials during the said occasion.
Magaro described their processing center before as a mere small
makeshift building. Whenever it rains, the rain drips on the roof,
she added.
With the newly-constructed building in Barangay Casab-ahan, which is
made of concrete materials and good roofing with storage for the raw
materials and finished products, the members can now work
comfortably.
Samar Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II (PARPO II),
Alfonso Catorce, who led the turnover ceremony of the P250 thousand
worth of upgraded facility funded under DAR’s Village Level
Farm-Focused Enterprise Development (VLFED) program, encouraged the
members of PUBA to improve the quality of their products in order to
have an increased income.
PARPO I Segundino Pagliawan on the other hand, advised the 96 PUBA
members, where 85 of them are agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs),
to maintain the facility and foster cooperation to sustain their
livelihood activities.
The chief of the Program Beneficiaries Development Division (PBDD),
Thelma Alfaro, told the members “Kun kita magkakaurusa, waray
makakapugong hit atun pag-uswag” (If we will unite, nothing can stop
our progress.).
Aside from DAR officials, present also during the said occasion were
representatives from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI),
Municipal Agriculture Office and the local government unit (LGU) who
likewise expressed their support to PUBA.
Municipal Agriculturist, Lucas Rebay, committed to provide
applicable technology to escalate the number of tiger grass, which
is the raw material used in making “batad.”
Though DTI trained them in tiger grass production, pricing and
costing, as well as quality control and labeling, DTI Samar
Provincial Director, Engineer Meilou Macabare, promised PUBA to help
in the promotion of their product to penetrate bigger markets.
Meanwhile, Municipal Administrator, Alfredo Delector, assured the
LGU’s support in marketing PUBA’s products.
Municipal Agrarian Reform Program Officer (MARPO), Nilda Velasco,
disclosed that even before DAR formally organized PUBA into an
agrarian reform beneficiaries organization (ARBO) in 2017, its
members were already into “batad” making.
They sell their brooms at P100 each for the ordinary one, while the
jumbo-type costs P200 each, she added.
Further, Velasco shared that this is the second processing center
provided by DAR to ARBOs in this municipality. According to her, the
first processing center was provided to Concepcion Farmers
Association for their coco vinegar processing.