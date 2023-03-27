Empty PH gov't
response to UN human rights report portends continued violations
By
PH UPR Watch
March 27, 2023
GENEVA, Switzerland
– The Philippine government’s response to the numerous concerns of
United Nations (UN) member states about the human rights situation
in the country confirms that rights violations are likely to
continue under the new Marcos Jr administration.
In a plenary session, the
UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) today (Monday, March 27) adopted the
fourth Universal Periodic Review (UPR) report on the Philippines’
human rights record. The report highlighted views and
recommendations on unresolved human rights violations, including
extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, illegal detention,
torture and other forms of human rights violations. Many states
voiced concern about red-tagging, anti-terrorism efforts not
conforming to human rights standards, and attacks on journalists and
human rights defenders. Persistent poverty, joblessness, inequality
and addressing climate change were also noted.
All throughout the UPR
process, the government put up a façade and claims to uphold human
rights in the country. It has brazenly tried to cover up its
accountability not just for violating the civil and political rights
(CPR) violations of tens of thousands of victims but also for
failing to promote the economic, social and cultural rights (ESCR)
of tens of millions of Filipinos.
The government
delegation’s statements today confirm its dark intent to keep
protecting perpetrators of gross human rights violations including
from the previous Duterte administration. It also shows its
insincerity in addressing deeply entrenched poverty, inequality and
underdevelopment, as well as in tackling environmental distress and
climate change.
Continuing civil and political
rights violations
The Philippine government
plays up accepting 215 of 289 recommendations made by UN member
states, over two-fifths of which were on CPR and almost three-fifths
on ESCR. However, the quantity belies their quality and the true
value of the accepted recommendations on the ground will range from
limited to inconsequential. This is even assuming that they are all
implemented which the government has a poor track record of doing.
The Marcos Jr
administration accepted over 90 recommendations on civil and
political rights but systematically refused to support the most
critical recommendations for genuinely improving the human rights
situation – taking these as merely noted, which is diplomatic-speak
for rejection. These included the crucial recommendations to
re-accede to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC),
to issue standing invitations to UN special procedures, to end the
so-called war on drugs, and to take various urgent measures to
uphold civil and political rights.
The government spurned
dozens of important recommendations: to end extrajudicial killings,
enforced disappearances, illegal detention, torture, red-tagging,
and attacks on media freedom; to protect journalists and human
rights defenders; to review the National Task Force to End Local
Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), Anti-Terrorism Law and other
abusive mechanisms and revise these; and to conduct thorough and
impartial investigations towards accountability and ending impunity.
It does this to self-servingly protect state and state-sponsored
perpetrators of gross human rights violations, also shown by its
dismal record of three prosecutions and convictions for drug-related
extrajudicial killings since 2016.
The government’s response
exposes the emptiness of supposed measures to address the problem
such as Administrative Order 35 which ostensibly created an
inter-agency committee to resolve worsening political violence. Even
the United Nations Joint Programme (UNJP) is extremely lacking any
real mechanisms and tools for accountability. The country is sorely
lacking serious instruments for ensuring justice for victims and
preventing additional violations. The administration even opposes
passage of the Human Rights Defenders Protection Bill.
By its actions and
omissions, the Marcos Jr administration is sending the signal that
it is allowing continued and widespread violations of human rights
justified as part of its so-called war on drugs and as part of its
anti-terrorism campaign. This creates the conditions for thousands
more victims under its term in the years to come. This trend is
already clear with 227 drug-related killings since the start of the
current administration.
The daylight abduction of
teacher organizer April Dyan Gumanao and her partner in Cebu is only
a recent example of the brazenness of attacks. The repressive
Anti-Terrorism Law was also recently used to spuriously designate
community doctor Naty Castro as a “terrorist” without due process.
Free expression and freedom of association are relentlessly
repressed. The number of political prisoners continues to rise.
The threat of violations
of international humanitarian law is growing especially in the
countryside. Recently, in the provinces of Kalinga and Cagayan in
Northern Luzon, indiscriminate aerial bombings and artillery fire
caused distress among civilian and indigenous communities and
disrupted livelihoods.
Unmet social and economic rights
The Marcos Jr
administration accepted over 120 recommendations on economic, social
and cultural rights. The government’s obligations to respect,
protect and fulfill these rights certainly demands expansive
efforts. Yet while some of the commitments made may address concerns
of certain vulnerable groups, any gains will be incremental at best
and fall far short of the substantial reforms needed to improve the
economic conditions of tens of millions of Filipinos.
The overwhelming number of
ESCR recommendations accepted were mainly on education, sexual abuse
and exploitation of children, persons with disabilities, migrant
workers and trafficking, and violence against women. If implemented,
these will directly benefit the targeted groups. Many other
recommendations accepted were merely about generic statements on
tackling climate change and poverty.
The government however
does not really make any meaningful commitments on fundamental
reforms that would benefit millions more. This includes direct
interventions to improve income and wealth distribution such as
substantial wage hikes to achieve a family living wage, urgent
emergency cash assistance, and more progressive taxes such as higher
income taxes on the rich and large corporations or a wealth tax.
Nor are there any
commitments to address the structural problems of agricultural and
industrial backwardness causing widespread joblessness and economic
dependence on foreign powers. There is also only the charade of
taking steps to address climate change and environmental distress.
The Marcos Jr
administration’s behavior exposes its empty development rhetoric. As
much as 75-85 million (70-80%) Filipinos are poor and vulnerable by
reasonable standards of poverty, especially after the disastrous
pandemic response of the previous Duterte administration. Yet the
government has only pretended to address inflation which has been
accelerating virtually since it took office to its worst in nearly
15 years and the third highest in Southeast Asia – driving 70% of
Filipinos into hunger or borderline hunger.
The administration cut the
budget for urgent cash assistance and only gives enough for the
pretense of intervention. It is also refusing wage hikes arguing
that a low-wage economy is needed to attract foreign investment.
Tens of thousands of small jeepney (minibus) drivers and operators
were only recently forced to launch a transport strike against a
modernization plan that would displace them and make commuter fares
more expensive. It is also fast-tracking large mining projects and
investments.
The government is playing
up incremental progress on scanty ESCR recommendations to divert
from its efforts to support the accumulation of profits and wealth
by an elite few including close political and oligarchic allies.
While there is austerity in the national budget for health, housing,
education and social services, there is a budget increase for
corporate-friendly infrastructure projects. Laws on public-private
partnerships and water privatization are being pushed to press
turning public infrastructure and water services into profitable
opportunities for big business. Even the 1987 Constitution threatens
to be changed not just for a self-serving political agenda but also
to further deliver the economy to foreign capital.
Superficial steps
The steps that the Marcos
Jr administration claims to be taking to resolve human rights
problems are superficial. It commits only to recommendations of
limited gain and which do not strike at the core problems resulting
in human rights violations.
The government’s policies
on the drug war are abusive and those on closing civic and
democratic space are repressive. It refuses important
recommendations to be able to maintain the abusive and repressive
legal apparatus set up by the previous Duterte administration.
The human rights situation
will worsen under the Marcos Jr administration astride impunity for
violators including under the previous Duterte administration. The
government has shown that it will not take concrete steps to end
impunity for human rights violations, to investigate and prosecute
those responsible, and to provide reparations to the victims and
their families. There will be no accountability and justice for the
tens of thousands of victims of human rights violations in the
country. Political and economic elites will remain in power while
tens of millions of Filipinos are denied real and meaningful
development and dignified lives.
Human rights defenders and
civil society groups will continue working tirelessly to document
and expose human rights violations, work towards creating a society
where human rights are respected and protected for all.