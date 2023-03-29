64 So. Leyte
agrarian beneficiaries benefit P3.6M credit assistance
|
The
Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) reports 64 agrarian
reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in Southern Leyte were able to
avail of the credit assistance program it offers thru the
Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP). Releases now reached
P3.6 million.
By
JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA
March 29, 2023
MAASIN CITY, Southern
Leyte – About 64 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) from this
province were able to avail of the credit assistance program offered
by the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) thru the Land Bank of the
Philippines (LBP) since 2021.
This was disclosed by Mark
Obregon, DAR Southern Leyte Provincial Office’s monitoring and
evaluation (M & E) coordinator, during the Local Project Management
Committee (LPMC) meeting held in this city last week.
Based on the report from
LBP, more than P3.6 million had already been released by the bank to
the said ARBs under DAR’s Accessible Fund for Delivery to ARBs
(AFFORD-ARBs) credit assistance program.
Obregon added that the
borrowers used the amount as capital for their abaca and cacao
productions.
On the same occasion,
Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II (PARPO II) Roderick
Rances encouraged the ARBs who were invited to the said meeting to
avail of the different credit assistance programs offered by DAR
which has minimal interest rates.
Rances said, this is an
opportunity for the ARBs who have not recovered yet from the
devastation of Typhoon Odette which hit this province in December
2021.
Agri-Credit and
Microfinance (ACMF) coordinator, Victoria Ligtas, presented to the
ARBs, who are looking for fund sources to finance their farm
operations or livelihood activities, the three available agri-credit
assistance programs of DAR; the AFFORD-ARBs, the Expanded Assistance
to Restore and Install Sustainable Enterprise (E-ARISE), and the
Accessible Loans for Empowered, Resilient and Transform - Agrarian
Reform Beneficiaries Organizations (ALERT-ARBOs).
Ligtas stressed that
AFFORD-ARBs and E-ARISE can be availed individually, while ALERT-ARBOs
can be availed thru the ARBO they are affiliated with.
LBP’s account officer,
Noreen Joy Golong, also stressed during the meeting that the bank no
longer ask for collateral in availing the AFFORD-ARBs loan. However,
the borrower must not have any other insurance application with the
Philippine Crop Insurance Company (PCIC), because the proceeds they
will get from PCIC will serve as their collateral.
Meanwhile, PCIC insurance
underwriter, Donnie Saavedra, shared that they conduct actual
inspection to determine if the applicant deserves appropriate
indemnification.
Further, DAR Regional
Office ACMF coordinator, Rosemarie Arreglo, praised the ARB-borrowers
of this province for their good standing as no one is reported to be
delinquent.
On the other hand, lawyer
Melani Brilata still cautioned the would-be borrowers to be
responsible in their obligations to the bank because it will affect
other borrowers as well.