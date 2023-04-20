Biliran ARBO gets
support from Naval LGU
By
JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA
April 20, 2023
NAVAL, Biliran – An
Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Organization (ARBO) based in this town
thanked the local government unit (LGU) for assuring them the
support they will need as they undergo Farm Business School (FBS)
under the Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Development and
Sustainability Program (ARBDSP) of the Department of Agrarian Reform
(DAR).
Municipal administrator,
lawyer Mario Lydinno Opeña, who was authorized by Mayor Gretchen
Stephanie Espina to represent her during the buy-in session held on
Monday afternoon at the conference room of the office of the mayor,
promised the officers of the Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries
Association of Lucso-on (ARBALuc) of the LGU’s support.
During the buy-in session,
Agrarian Reform Program Officer I (ARPO I) and FBS coordinator for
this province, Christian Villacrusis, presented the concept of FBS
to the LGU to solicit the support of the latter to augment the
limited resources that will be provided by the DAR and for the
ARBALuc to sustain the gains of the Program.
In the conduct of the FBS,
according to Juanita Romano, FBS regional coordinator, the
participating ARBO members will undergo 25 sessions wherein they
will be taught on how to be a successful farmer-entrepreneur; how to
conduct market survey and assess current farm situation; how to make
farm production and marketing plans as well as financial plan; group
marketing and buying; benchmarking; value addition; farm
profitability, among others.
There will be a
combination of classroom instruction and actual application, which
will require the farmers to use farm machineries in developing their
1,000 square-meters demo farm, Romano stressed.
Opeña committed the use of
the LGU-owned tractor free of charge when ARBALuc president, Eddie
Elarde, mentioned the said farm machinery as among the support
assistances they want to request from the LGU.
Aside from the free use of
LGU-owned farm machineries, Opeña added that the LGU can also
provide seeds, farm inputs, such as tools, and can help in the
marketing of ARBALuc’s products.
To formalize the
agreements reached in this session, DAR, LGU-Naval and ARBALuc will
enter a memorandum of agreement to be scheduled before the FBS would
take off in May this year.