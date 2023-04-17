Ilijan Elementary School gets new classrooms

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO

April 17, 2023

CALBAYOG CITY – A one-storey two-classroom school building was recently built in Ilijan Elementary School, Sto. Niño, Samar with a total contract amount of P5.64 million in convergence with the Department of Education.

Where a make-shift building made of light materials that was once used as the SBM (School Based Management) Hub and library, is now a new structure which has a PWD ramp with guard rails, hand washing area, comfort rooms enclosed in each classroom together with the prescribed paint which will be enjoyed by seven teachers and 144 pupils of the school.

One of the classrooms will be used as the faculty room that can serve as a venue for meetings, conferences and a place where visitors can be accommodated. The other room will be used for two purposes, a library and a computer room. The school has been chosen as one of the beneficiaries of the DepEd Computerization Program (DCP) thus, this room will be very useful in terms of doing research and computer classes, said Marianito Jackson, School Principal.