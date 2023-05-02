Marcos, Pascual
welcome the agreement that will jumpstart the manufacturing of
e-motorcycles in PH
By
DTI-OSEC-Public Relations Unit
May 2, 2023
WASHINGTON, D.C. –
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Trade and Industry Secretary Fred
Pascual, together with other members of the Philippine delegation,
welcomed on Monday, 1 May 2023, the cooperation agreement signed
between Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. (IMI) and Zero
Motorcycles, a global leader in electric motorcycles and powertrains.
As one of the proponents
of the country's transition to electric vehicles and the use of
green technology, Secretary Pascual said that, "We thank Zero
Motorcycles for their trust. This is considered a historic agreement
because it is a pioneering activity involving high-end electric
batteries, motors and motorcycle assembly. With this investment, we
will be better positioned as an export manufacturing hub for
electric batteries and vehicles in the region. This partnership
between IMI and Zero Motors is a testament to the expertise and
capabilities of our local manufacturing sector.”
Through the said
agreement, Zero Motorcycles has agreed to subcontract its
manufacturing operations vis-a-vis electric motorcycle assembly and
other related sub-assemblies, such as battery and motor assembly, to
IMI. The agreement projects an annual revenue of USD65 million and
investments of USD250 million over the next 5 years. In addition,
this venture will generate at least 200 new jobs for Filipinos in
high end and high performance motorcycle manufacturing.
Under the terms and
conditions of the agreement, IMI is expected to provide the needed
manufacturing facility in the Philippines. Currently, IMI's
headquarters is located in Biñan, Laguna, where they operate as an
original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in diversified sectors that
include automotive, industrial, medical, telecommunications
infrastructure, storage devices, and consumer electronics.
Zero Motorcycles and IMI
have agreed on a preliminary timetable with the goal of starting
mass production by June 2023. The IMI-ZERO facility that will be set
up in Laguna will be assembling full electric motorcycles for Zero's
Europe, Asia, and other markets.
With the enactment of the
Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA), the government,
through the Board of Investments (BOI), an Investment Promotion
Agency (IPA) under the DTI, aims to narrow the cost gap between
traditional vehicles and EVs to increase market demand. Further, the
law provides for the creation of the Electric Vehicle Incentive
Strategy (EVIS) that will provide more incentives for EV-related
investments to help establish an enabling environment for the said
sector.
During the signing
ceremony, IMI was represented by Mr. Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala,
Chairman of the Board of Directors of AC Industrial Technology
Holdings, Inc., while Zero Motorcycles was represented by its Chief
Executive Officer Sam Paschel.