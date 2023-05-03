U.S. President
Biden vows to strengthen economic cooperation with PH; to send 'one
of its kind' trade and investment mission
By
DTI-OSEC-Public Relations Unit
May 3, 2023
WASHINGTON, D.C. –
During the extended bilateral meeting between United States
President Joe Biden and President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. together
with Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Fred Pascual
and other PH Cabinet officials on Monday, President Biden expressed
his eagerness to strengthen economic cooperation with the
Philippines.
The US is one of the
Philippines' most important political, economic, and military allies
and both countries are bound by common values and aspirations. In
2022, the US was PH's 3rd largest trading partner, top export
market, and 5th major import source. In addition, the US was also
the country's 5th largest source of foreign investments in 2021,
especially in IT-BPM, electronics, real estate, construction, and
transportation and storage sectors.
As part of the continuing
efforts of the US to maintain a stronger and more stable trade and
investment partnership with the Philippines, President Biden
mentioned during the meeting that he will send a "first of its kind"
presidential trade and investment mission to the Philippines.
With this, DTI Secretary
Pascual said that, "We welcome, with great optimism, this initiative
from the President of the United States. We wish to convey that the
Philippines aims to maintain mutually-beneficial relations with the
US and establish deeper economic cooperation, including through the
Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, which the Philippines is a founding
member."
He also added that, "It is
critical for us to further improve trade relations and achieve
economic security amid the constantly-changing nature of
international trade."
Aside from economic
cooperation, President Biden also committed to supporting the
Philippines in various areas, such as climate change mitigation and
worker's rights, which are part of the shared democratic ideals
between the Philippines and the US.
The extended bilateral
meeting was also attended by Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary
Enrique Manalo, Department of National Defense Secretary Carlito
Galvez, Jr., Department of Information and Communications Technology
Secretary Ivan John Uy, Department of Migrant Workers Secretary
Susan Ople, Department of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla,
and Department of Environment and Natural Resources Secretary
Antonio Yulo-Loyzaga.