ASEAN Economic
Ministers push for sustainability agenda
|
From
L-R: Deputy Secretary General Hairil Yahri Yaacob of
Malaysia, H.E. Alfredo E. Pascual of the Philippines, H.E.
Gan Kim Yong of Singapore, H.E. Ekachat Seetavorarat of
Thailand, H.E. Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan of Viet Nam, H.E.
Airlangga Hartarto, AECC Chair of Indonesia, H.E. Jerry
Sabuaga of Indonesia, Alternate AECC Lead of Indonesia, H.E.
Manonthong Vongsay of Lao PDR, H.E. Dato Dr. Amin Liew
Abdullah of Brunei Darussalam, H.E. Pan Sorasak of Cambodia,
H.E. Joaquim Amaral of Timor-Leste, and Secretary-General
Dr. Kao Kim Hourn of the ASEAN Secretariat.
By
DTI-Bureau of International Trade
Relations
May 9, 2023
JAKARTA, Indonesia
– DTI Secretary Fred Pascual joined fellow ASEAN Economic Ministers
(AEM) in advancing ASEAN’s sustainability agenda during the 22nd
Meeting of the ASEAN Economic Community Council (AECC) on 07 May
2023 at Jakarta, Indonesia.
Under Indonesia’s ASEAN
2023 Chairmanship theme of “ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth”,
the AEM recognized the need to harness the region’s sustainability
initiatives, such as pursuing transition to clean energy and
development of relevant frameworks for carbon neutrality and
electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem at the regional level, among others.
In line with the EV
initiative, the AEM finalized and endorsed for adoption of Leaders
at the 42nd ASEAN Summit the Declaration on Developing Regional
Electric Vehicle Ecosystem. The Declaration institutionalizes
regional cooperation and collaboration as well as discussions on
standards on e-vehicle in the region. Under this initiative, it is
envisioned that the Southeast Asian region can serve as a global
production hub for EV industry.
According to Secretary
Pascual, the initiative is timely as the Philippines positions
itself as a manufacturing hub in the region.
“We are happy to inform
Member States that the Philippines has signed the Republic Act 11697
also known as the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act or EVIDA,
which was promulgated on 15 April 2022. This legislation reflects
our strong commitment toward a greener mobility and fossil fuel-free
environment. We are also currently working on our EV Incentive
Strategy to encourage more EV investments in the country,” said the
DTI Secretary.
He also stressed that an
initiative like this places ASEAN in a stronger position to further
attract hi-tech investments and create high-value jobs, especially
on the ongoing global shift to EVs.
Secretary Pascual also
reaffirmed the country’s commitment toward ASEAN’s sustainability
agenda, which can boost economic competitiveness and complements
PH's existing domestic reforms.
Likewise, he stressed the
need, however, to take into account different levels of development
among ASEAN Members State (AMS) in advancing other sustainability
initiatives in the region, especially in the reduction of greenhouse
gas emissions, accelerating the energy transition, decarbonizing the
land transport sector in the region.
The AEM then welcomed the
implementation of the initial phase of the Circular Economy
Implementation Plan, which focuses on agriculture, energy, and
transportation as high-value sectors relevant in reducing carbon
emissions.
On carbon neutrality,
Secretary Pascual expressed support for the initial development of a
regional strategy. He emphasized, however, that “The deliberation on
the definition, objectives, scope of action plan, monitoring and
evaluation mechanism, and timeline for the implementation plan must,
however, take into consideration the different levels of development
among AMS as well as prioritize adaptation given high vulnerability
of the region to the impacts of climate change.”
Other regional integration
initiatives supported by the AEM include the monitoring of progress
in the implementation of the AEC Blueprint 2025, development of the
Post-2025 Vision, and implementation of Indonesia’s Priority
Economic Deliverables under its ASEAN 2023 Chairmanship.
At this Meeting, Timor-Leste’s
inaugural participation in the 22nd AECC was welcomed by the AEM.
The 22nd AECC Meeting was held in preparation for the 42nd ASEAN
Leaders’ Summit and Related Summit on 10-11 May 2023 in Labuan Bajo,
Indonesia.