CTGs suffers
another major blow, 15 firearms seized in Mapanas, Northern Samar
clash
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
May 10, 2023
CATARMAN, Northern
Samar – Fifteen assorted firearms were recovered in an armed
encounter between the 74th Infantry Battalion (74IB) under the
operational control of the 803rd Infantry Brigade of the 8th
Infantry Division and members of Platoon 1, Front Committee 15
(FC15) of the Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Arctic, of the Eastern
Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC) in the hinterlands of
Barangay Magsaysay, Mapanas Northern Samar, earlier today, May 10,
2023.
Following the information
from a recently surrendered Former Rebel (FR) about the location of
their hideouts, the troops were able to clash with 30
Communist-Terrorist Groups (CTGs).
The 20-minute firefight
resulted in the seizure of two M14 rifles, two AK47 rifles, two M16
Rifles, two M4 rifles, one ingram, one uzi submachine gun, one
homemade shotgun, three cal.45 pistol, one 38 revolver, one
bandolier, 12 backpacks and subversive documents.
The 803rd Infantry Brigade
Commander Colonel Efren Morados lauded the collaboration of the 74IB
and the former rebels that resulted in the major setback of the CTGs
in Northern Samar.
"We will relentlessly
pursue them, for we are determined to put an end to their atrocities
here in Northern Samar. Despite this, we are still offering you
peace to start a new life with your loved ones. Lay down your arms
and return to the folds of the law,” said Col. Morados.
Meanwhile, the Commander
of the 8th Infantry Division Major General Camilo Z. Ligayo
commended the troops for their unwavering effort and commitment to
sustain the operations in addressing the CTGs in the region and
ensuring safety and security in Eastern Visayas.
Barangay Magsaysay of
Mapanas Northern Samar was immersed by the Community Support Program
(CSP) of the 803rd bde and was declared cleared last November 10,
2022, where an underground mass organization was unearthed, and
politico-military structures were dismantled.