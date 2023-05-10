CTGs suffers another major blow, 15 firearms seized in Mapanas, Northern Samar clash

By DPAO, 8ID PA

May 10, 2023

CATARMAN, Northern Samar – Fifteen assorted firearms were recovered in an armed encounter between the 74th Infantry Battalion (74IB) under the operational control of the 803rd Infantry Brigade of the 8th Infantry Division and members of Platoon 1, Front Committee 15 (FC15) of the Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Arctic, of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC) in the hinterlands of Barangay Magsaysay, Mapanas Northern Samar, earlier today, May 10, 2023.

Following the information from a recently surrendered Former Rebel (FR) about the location of their hideouts, the troops were able to clash with 30 Communist-Terrorist Groups (CTGs).

The 20-minute firefight resulted in the seizure of two M14 rifles, two AK47 rifles, two M16 Rifles, two M4 rifles, one ingram, one uzi submachine gun, one homemade shotgun, three cal.45 pistol, one 38 revolver, one bandolier, 12 backpacks and subversive documents.

The 803rd Infantry Brigade Commander Colonel Efren Morados lauded the collaboration of the 74IB and the former rebels that resulted in the major setback of the CTGs in Northern Samar.

"We will relentlessly pursue them, for we are determined to put an end to their atrocities here in Northern Samar. Despite this, we are still offering you peace to start a new life with your loved ones. Lay down your arms and return to the folds of the law,” said Col. Morados.

Meanwhile, the Commander of the 8th Infantry Division Major General Camilo Z. Ligayo commended the troops for their unwavering effort and commitment to sustain the operations in addressing the CTGs in the region and ensuring safety and security in Eastern Visayas.