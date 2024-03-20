PSA Eastern Samar
recipient of land donated by LGU Balangkayan
(From
L to R) Balangkayan Municipal Engineer Jemsel D. Valdez, PSA
RSSO 8 Regional Director Wilma A. Perante, LGU Balangkayan
Mayor Hon. Edith Anne T. Basco and PSA Eastern Samar Chief
Statistical Specialist Ronnie A. Bajado during the
Ceremonial Signing and Acceptance of Deed of Donation 19
March 2024.
By
PSA-8
March 20, 2024
TACLOBAN CITY – The
Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) gratefully accepted the parcel
of agricultural land donated by the Local Government Unit (LGU) of
Balangkayan, Eastern Samar during the Ceremonial Signing of the Deed
of Donation held 19 March 2024 at Mayor’s Office.
PSA RSSO 8 Regional
Director, Wilma A. Perante attended in behalf of the National
Statistician and Civil Registrar General Usec. Claire Dennis S. Mapa
while LGU Balangkayan was represented by its Mayor Hon. Edith Anne
T. Basco.
During the event, Mayor
Basco expressed that donation of the 1,596 sq. meters lot located at
Sitio Sabang, Barangay 2, Balangkayan, Eastern Samar is a pivotal
move to make the services of PSA Eastern Samar more accessible not
only to the residents of the municipality but to the people of the
entire province. She stressed that PSA shall have the exclusive use
in relation to the performance of its governmental functions.
On the other hand,
Regional Director Perante conveyed her sincerest appreciation for
the earnest effort and generosity of LGU of Balangkayan as this
signals for more persistent lobbying for budget support from the
Regional Development Council (RDC) needed for the proposed
construction of PSA-owned office building. Also present during the
ceremonial signing, who served as witnesses, are Engr. Jemsel D.
Valdez, Municipal Engineer of Balangkayan and Mr. Ronnie A. Bajado,
Chief Statistical Specialist of PSA Eastern Samar. Mr. Bajado shared
that they will utilize the donated land for the future 2-storey
office building and once budget is platted, he hopes that
construction and relocation will be on its way soonest.
The PSA field office is
presently located at J.B. Japson Building Circumferential Road, Brgy.
Balud, Borongan City, Eastern Samar.