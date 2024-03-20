PSA Eastern Samar recipient of land donated by LGU Balangkayan



(From L to R) Balangkayan Municipal Engineer Jemsel D. Valdez, PSA RSSO 8 Regional Director Wilma A. Perante, LGU Balangkayan Mayor Hon. Edith Anne T. Basco and PSA Eastern Samar Chief Statistical Specialist Ronnie A. Bajado during the Ceremonial Signing and Acceptance of Deed of Donation 19 March 2024.

By PSA-8

March 20, 2024

TACLOBAN CITY – The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) gratefully accepted the parcel of agricultural land donated by the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Balangkayan, Eastern Samar during the Ceremonial Signing of the Deed of Donation held 19 March 2024 at Mayor’s Office.

PSA RSSO 8 Regional Director, Wilma A. Perante attended in behalf of the National Statistician and Civil Registrar General Usec. Claire Dennis S. Mapa while LGU Balangkayan was represented by its Mayor Hon. Edith Anne T. Basco.

During the event, Mayor Basco expressed that donation of the 1,596 sq. meters lot located at Sitio Sabang, Barangay 2, Balangkayan, Eastern Samar is a pivotal move to make the services of PSA Eastern Samar more accessible not only to the residents of the municipality but to the people of the entire province. She stressed that PSA shall have the exclusive use in relation to the performance of its governmental functions.

On the other hand, Regional Director Perante conveyed her sincerest appreciation for the earnest effort and generosity of LGU of Balangkayan as this signals for more persistent lobbying for budget support from the Regional Development Council (RDC) needed for the proposed construction of PSA-owned office building. Also present during the ceremonial signing, who served as witnesses, are Engr. Jemsel D. Valdez, Municipal Engineer of Balangkayan and Mr. Ronnie A. Bajado, Chief Statistical Specialist of PSA Eastern Samar. Mr. Bajado shared that they will utilize the donated land for the future 2-storey office building and once budget is platted, he hopes that construction and relocation will be on its way soonest.