Eastern Visayas regional council reports major gains in anti-insurgency efforts

By DPAO, 8ID PA

March 15, 2024

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The Regional Peace and Order Council (RPOC) of Eastern Visayas convened for its quarterly meeting on March 13, 2024, in Tacloban City. Highlighted in the meeting are the notable achievements on counter insurgency and the maintenance of peace and order in the region.

The meeting was presided by RPOC Chairperson and Tacloban City Mayor Alfred Romualdez, alongside council members and officials from the 8th Infantry Division (8ID) of the Philippine Army, Police Regional Office (PRO) 8, the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), and other member agencies.

Lieutenant Colonel Manuel B. Degay Jr., the Operations Officer of the Joint Task Force (JTF) Storm, provided an update on the council’s Internal Security Operations in Eastern Visayas.

One of the significant updates highlighted was the joint efforts of RPOC-8 and the Regional Task Force 8 in Ending Local Communist Armed Conflict (ELCAC), resulting in the degradation of the capabilities of four Sub-Regional Committees (SRC) and one Island Committee of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC) during the first quarter of the year the confirmation from the National Joint Peace and Security Coordinating Center (NJPSCC) regarding the dismantling of P2, IC Levox, and Elcon Platoon, SRC Browser.

Furthermore, significant achievements included the neutralization of the Secretary of SRC Sesame during an encounter in Borongan City, Eastern Samar on January 6, 2024, the capture of nine high-powered firearms and other Communist NPA Terrorist (CNT) items in Calbayog City, Samar on February 4, 2024, and the neutralization of two NPAs including one high-value individual during an encounter in Albuera, Leyte on February 10, 2024.

Major General Camilo Ligayo, Commander of 8ID, emphasized that these accomplishments were the result of the collaboration efforts of RPOC-8 member agencies, which significantly contributed to the ongoing fight against EVRPC.