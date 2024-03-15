Eastern Visayas
regional council reports major gains in anti-insurgency efforts
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
March 15, 2024
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The Regional Peace and Order Council (RPOC) of Eastern
Visayas convened for its quarterly meeting on March 13, 2024, in
Tacloban City. Highlighted in the meeting are the notable
achievements on counter insurgency and the maintenance of peace and
order in the region.
The meeting was presided
by RPOC Chairperson and Tacloban City Mayor Alfred Romualdez,
alongside council members and officials from the 8th Infantry
Division (8ID) of the Philippine Army, Police Regional Office (PRO)
8, the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), and other
member agencies.
Lieutenant Colonel Manuel
B. Degay Jr., the Operations Officer of the Joint Task Force (JTF)
Storm, provided an update on the council’s Internal Security
Operations in Eastern Visayas.
One of the significant
updates highlighted was the joint efforts of RPOC-8 and the Regional
Task Force 8 in Ending Local Communist Armed Conflict (ELCAC),
resulting in the degradation of the capabilities of four
Sub-Regional Committees (SRC) and one Island Committee of the
Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC) during the first
quarter of the year the confirmation from the National Joint Peace
and Security Coordinating Center (NJPSCC) regarding the dismantling
of P2, IC Levox, and Elcon Platoon, SRC Browser.
Furthermore, significant
achievements included the neutralization of the Secretary of SRC
Sesame during an encounter in Borongan City, Eastern Samar on
January 6, 2024, the capture of nine high-powered firearms and other
Communist NPA Terrorist (CNT) items in Calbayog City, Samar on
February 4, 2024, and the neutralization of two NPAs including one
high-value individual during an encounter in Albuera, Leyte on
February 10, 2024.
Major General Camilo
Ligayo, Commander of 8ID, emphasized that these accomplishments were
the result of the collaboration efforts of RPOC-8 member agencies,
which significantly contributed to the ongoing fight against EVRPC.
"This year, we aim to
completely eradicate and achieve total victory against the EVRPC.
This goal will be realized through significant advancements in our
anti-insurgency efforts, highlighting the undeniable strength
derived from our collective endeavors. United as a cohesive force,
we pave the way for lasting peace and progress across Eastern
Visayas," Maj. Gen. Ligayo emphasized.