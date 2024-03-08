DTI spearheads the
premiere GameDev Summit (GDS) 2024 in PH
By
DTI-Export Marketing
Bureau
March 8, 2024
MAKATI CITY - The
Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), through the Competitiveness
and Innovation Group (CIG) and the Export Marketing Bureau (EMB), in
partnership with GameOps, Inc. and the Game Developers Association
of the Philippines (GDAP), has successfully concluded the Game
Development Summit (GDS) in Boracay on 15-16 February 2024. This is
the first International Game Industry Summit in the Philippines
featuring two (2) tracks: External Development and Indie Games.
After the 2-day summit,
the initial estimated export sales generated amounted to
US$2,419,000.00 (actual and potential sales), and 53 B2B meetings
were conducted resulting in 47 trade leads.
During the launch, DTI-CIG
Undersecretary Rafaelita M. Aldaba highlighted the DTI's partnership
with private organizations such as the Game Development Association
of the Philippines (GDAP) and the International Trade Centre (ITC)
ARISE Plus Philippines project to champion the development and
promotion of the game development sector.
"As we strengthen our game
development ecosystem, particularly through the indie games track
where we promote our Filipino stories and games, the Game
Development Summit takes on even greater significance. Who knows,
the next big, game-changing idea might emerge from a Filipino
developer, born right here at the GDS." Usec. Aldaba said.
Furthermore, International
Trade Centre (ITC) National Project Coordinator Atty. Rami Hourani
discussed the ARISE Plus Philippines Project of the ITC, implemented
by the DTI-EMB and funded by the European Union (EU). He also
invited two (2) ARISE Plus Philippines beneficiaries to share their
first-hand experiences participating in several trade missions under
the project.
The Philippines' first
Game Development Summit (GDS) welcomed people worldwide, providing a
collaborative platform for studios, developers, and advocates to
forge connections, cultivate meaningful partnerships, and
collectively promote the gaming industry. Featuring two distinct
tracks, the External Development Track at The Lind Boracay
facilitated studio partnerships with world-class game developers. At
the same time, the Indie Track at Sea Wind Resort Boracay
highlighted the growing independent game development scene. At the
sidelines of GDS 2024, an Industry Consultants Meeting attended by
the representatives of the DTI – Export Marketing Bureau, Foreign
Trade Service Corps Coordinating Office (FTSCCO), Philippine Trade
and Investment Center (PTIC) – San Francisco, Board of Investments (BOI)
and the Canadian Embassy commenced. Mr. Jason Della Rocca of
Execution Labs and Mr. Krisitian Roberts from Nordicity, Canada,
participated in the consultative meeting.
This summit, held
simultaneously at both venues, was jam-packed with activities,
including a business-to-business event with international
participation, workshops, and learning sessions featuring esteemed
speakers who are top players in the industry. Chris Wren, the
executive director for XDS and co-founder of XDS Spark, led the
opening of the XDS Main Stage in The Lind Boracay on 15 February
2024. Several learning sessions were conducted in the External
Development Track during the 2-day summit, summarized as follows:
"Unveiling Advantages and Differences of External Game Development
in Asia," "Effective Communication in Game Development," "Unlocking
the Power of External Partnership Collaboration" and "Panel:
Insights from AAA Developers."
For the Indie Games Track,
the following learning sessions were conducted: "Optimized
Base-Building: How Indie Studios Can Leverage Support and
Incentives," "Funding Models: Understanding How To Invest In Games,"
"Investing In Indie Games," "Setting SEA Developers Up For Success
With International Publishers," "XBOX, Indies, and Southeast Asia,"
"Leveraging External Development Creatively," "Guiding Lights: The
Crucial Role of GameDev Mentors for Indie Developers," "Philippine
VCs and The Games Industry" and lastly, "Staying Alive and
Redefining Indie: A Boozmap Case Study."
While learning sessions
are happening in the Indie Games Track, workshops were also
simultaneously being conducted at the venue: "Your Design Is Bad,
And You Should Feel Bad", "GameDev Workshop Master User Stories To
Create Expressive Gameplay," "Indie Gold: Crafting Viable Game
Concepts and Budgets for Success," "Pitch Review Session," "Building
Launch Momentum," "Building the Community For Your Indie Games
Studio," "Act Like You're Self-Publishing (Chances Are That You Will
Be)" and "Introduction to Influencer Marketing Strategies For
Indies."
The event was
well-attended, including 16 major companies local and international)
at the External Development track, participating in networking and
B2B. There were 300 participants from various sectors, such as
Publishers, Investors, Developers, Advocates, Experts, Mentors,
Service Providers, Industry Associations/Organizations, and other
gaming development professionals. The summit's global appeal was
evident, with representatives from 30 countries converging to
participate in the maiden event.
The DTI-EMB has been an
active partner in championing the creative industry, recognizing the
potential of exports in the game development sector, particularly
with the recent passage of Republic Act 11904, also known as the
Philippine Creative Industries Development Act (PCIDA), which
provides strategic direction and strengthen the export promotion and
development of the industry. Furthermore, the mission aligns with
the Philippine Export Development Plan (PEDP) 2023-2028, which lists
IT-BPM as one of its priority industries.