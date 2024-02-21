Cavite student leaders,
Save the Children unite against online sexual abuse
Press Release
February 21, 2024
QUEZON CITY –
Student leaders in Cavite are speaking out against Online Sexual
Abuse and Exploitation of Children (OSAEC) and Child Sexual Abuse or
Exploitation Materials (CSAEM) with Save the Children Philippines in
celebration of Safer Internet Day 2024.
About 30 High School
student leaders from Tagaytay, Trece Martires, Naic, Tanza, Silang,
and General Mariano Alvarez participated in the activity organized
by Save the Children under its Protect Children Philippines (PCPh)
Project on February 17 where their knowledge about OSAEC-CSAEM
prevention was reinforced.
So far, Save the Children
Philippines has trained more than 18,000 children and adults in
ensuring the safety and well-being of children online through its
PCPh Project.
"Most of us are not
familiar with the terms OSAEC and CSAEM, so it is essential for us
to learn about such terminologies because these are the stepping
stones I see for us, the youth, to raise awareness. Through this, we
can give voice and courage to those who have become victims of such
cases,” said Aleah, 17, President of the Supreme Secondary Learner
Government (SSLG) at Tanza National Comprehensive High School.
The Province of Cavite
ranks third in the country with destinations for suspicious OSAEC-related
transactions and largest proportion of domestic senders on OSAEC-related
remittances.
“Internet crime related to
children is a significant problem in the Province of Cavite. We are
trying to address it, but due to the size of the province and the
multitude of opportunities, we are facing challenges. Let's all work
together to end this. Let's have a safe Cavite. Let's Save the
Children," said Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla on a video message.
The children and youth
participants provided recommendations to address the issue. Aleah
and her SSLG peers proposed to organize a symposium, an oratorial
speech competition, and a media literacy campaign – all of which
would highlight OSAEC-CSAEM. Other participants proposed organizing
theatre productions, workshops, community outreach, caravans, and
campaign festivals.
"We should know how to
speak up for the truth and our rights. So, if we know that what we
see online is not right, report it, do not share it. In that simple
act, you are already making a big difference for others,” Aleah
said.
Save the Children
Philippines advocated for the passage of Republic Act 11930 or the
Anti-OSAEC-CSAEM Law in 2022 and actively participated in the
development of its implementing rules and regulations in 2023. While
legal safeguards are in place, Save the Children firmly believes in
the vital role of children's active participation in fostering a
safer online environment.