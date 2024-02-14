P221.6 wind power projects endorsed for green lane, slated for operation in Negros and Iloilo



Trade Undersecretary and BOI Managing Head Ceferino S. Rodolfo (4th from L) awarded the Green Lane Certification to Bjorn Rosenberger, Director and Head of Offshore Projects (5th from L), at the BOI Head Office in Makati City.

By DTI-Board of Investments

February 14, 2024

MAKATI CITY – Two wind power projects will soon operate in Western Visayas, as the Philippine Board of Investments (BOI), through its One-Stop Action Center for Strategic Investments (OSACSI), granted green lane certificates to the partnership of the Triconti Windkraft and Sea Wind Holdings AG on January 12, 2024.

Trade Undersecretary and BOI Managing Head Ceferino Rodolfo handed the Green Lane Certificate of Endorsement to the officials of the Triconti Windkraft Group (TWG) during a brief awarding ceremony at the BOI Main Office.

Guimaras Strait Wind Power Project (under Triconti Southwind Corporation) and Guimaras Strait II Wind Power Project under (Jet Stream Windkraft Corporation) were among the first awarded Offshore Wind Energy Service Contracts by the Department of Energy. With a combined initial investment cost of P221.6 billion, the two projects will operate offshore Negros Occidental and Iloilo Province and have a total target capacity of 1.2 GW. The projects are being undertaken in partnership with Sea Wind Holdings AG (Seawind), a Liechtenstein based developer. Together, the Triconti-Seawind partnership is currently developing a total of over 1.65 GW of offshore wind capacity in Luzon and the Visayas.

Significantly, the projects will engender huge economic impacts for Filipinos, projected to generate 3,600 direct and indirect jobs. Aside from the demand for local labor, the project will boost the economic activity in Negros and Iloilo because of the possible development of eco-tourism.

TWG President and CEO Lilibeth Rosenberger was joined by Director and Head of Offshore Projects Bjorn Rosenberger, and Director of Regulatory and Markets, Theo Sunico. The officials recognized the young and talented demographics of the Philippines which they are eager to develop and utilize.

The Philippines features an exceptionally high potential for wind energy generation particularly because of the country’s topography. There are already a number of onshore wind projects in the country but TWG was among the first to be awarded contracts to develop such projects.