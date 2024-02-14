P221.6 wind power
projects endorsed for green lane, slated for operation in Negros and
Iloilo
Trade
Undersecretary and BOI Managing Head Ceferino S. Rodolfo
(4th from L) awarded the Green Lane Certification to Bjorn
Rosenberger, Director and Head of Offshore Projects (5th
from L), at the BOI Head Office in Makati City.
By
DTI-Board of
Investments
February 14, 2024
MAKATI CITY – Two
wind power projects will soon operate in Western Visayas, as the
Philippine Board of Investments (BOI), through its One-Stop Action
Center for Strategic Investments (OSACSI), granted green lane
certificates to the partnership of the Triconti Windkraft and Sea
Wind Holdings AG on January 12, 2024.
Trade Undersecretary and
BOI Managing Head Ceferino Rodolfo handed the Green Lane Certificate
of Endorsement to the officials of the Triconti Windkraft Group (TWG)
during a brief awarding ceremony at the BOI Main Office.
Guimaras Strait Wind Power
Project (under Triconti Southwind Corporation) and Guimaras Strait
II Wind Power Project under (Jet Stream Windkraft Corporation) were
among the first awarded Offshore Wind Energy Service Contracts by
the Department of Energy. With a combined initial investment cost of
P221.6 billion, the two projects will operate offshore Negros
Occidental and Iloilo Province and have a total target capacity of
1.2 GW. The projects are being undertaken in partnership with Sea
Wind Holdings AG (Seawind), a Liechtenstein based developer.
Together, the Triconti-Seawind partnership is currently developing a
total of over 1.65 GW of offshore wind capacity in Luzon and the
Visayas.
Significantly, the
projects will engender huge economic impacts for Filipinos,
projected to generate 3,600 direct and indirect jobs. Aside from the
demand for local labor, the project will boost the economic activity
in Negros and Iloilo because of the possible development of
eco-tourism.
TWG President and CEO
Lilibeth Rosenberger was joined by Director and Head of Offshore
Projects Bjorn Rosenberger, and Director of Regulatory and Markets,
Theo Sunico. The officials recognized the young and talented
demographics of the Philippines which they are eager to develop and
utilize.
The Philippines features
an exceptionally high potential for wind energy generation
particularly because of the country’s topography. There are already
a number of onshore wind projects in the country but TWG was among
the first to be awarded contracts to develop such projects.
The company has been
helpful to the BOI in identifying industry gaps as well as
determining strategies for the promotion and development of the
offshore wind industry in the country. As the single point of entry
for strategic investments and coordinating body for Green Lanes,
OSACSI will play a pivotal role in addressing issues and concerns in
the Renewable Energy industry. This streamlined approach ensures the
swift materialization of energy investments in the country.