BOI grants Green Lane
Certificates for new Geothermal Projects in the Philippines
|
Trade
Undersecretary and BOI Managing Head Ceferino Rodolfo (4th
from L) awarded the Green Lane Certificate of Endorsement to
Mr. Napoleon L. Saporsantos, Jr., PGPC President and PPPPC
Director, (5th from L) at the BOI Main Office in Makati City
on January 19, 2024.
By
DTI-Board of
Investments
February 14, 2024
MAKATI CITY –
Welcoming more players in the country’s renewable energy, the
Philippine Board of Investments (BOI), through its One-Stop Action
Center for Strategic Investments (OSACSI), awarded green lane
certificates for the geothermal energy projects that will soon rise
in various parts of the country.
Trade Undersecretary and
BOI Managing Head Ceferino S. Rodolfo handed the Green Lane
Certificates of Endorsement to the Philippine Geothermal Production
Company, Inc. (PGPC) and the Pan Pacific Power Phils., Corp. (PPPPC)
for the said geothermal projects.
The Green Lane
Certificates awarded to PGPC are for the following geothermal
projects: Daklan Geothermal Power Project in Benguet with estimated
51 MW capacity; Mt. Labo Geothermal Power Project in Quezon,
Camarines Norte and Camarines Sur with estimated 105 MW capacity;
and Mt. Malinao Power Project in Camarines Sur and Albay with
estimated 50 MW capacity.
In particular, the
estimated project costs for the three Geothermal Power Projects are
P6.66 billion for Daklan, P7.580 billion for Mt. Labo and P5.030
billion for Mt. Malinao. These projects are projected to generate a
total of 1,500 jobs from exploration and development, well drilling
to commercial operations, which will be beneficial to Filipino
workers.
PGPC is a Filipino
corporation and a subsidiary of SM Investments Corporation, which
operates the Tiwi and Mak-Ban Geothermal Steam Fields. The company
and its predecessors ushered the birth of the Philippine geothermal
industry in 1971.
Meanwhile, a Green Lane
Certificate was also granted to the Baua-Sikaw Geothermal Power
Project of PPPPC, which will soon operate in the Municipalities of
Lal-lo, Gonzaga, and Sta. Ana in Cagayan Province.
With a total project cost
of P689.9 million during the 7-year exploration period of its
contract, the project itself is projected to produce 61 megawatts
(MW). The Baua-Sikaw project will employ Filipinos for the duration
of its contract as it aims to generate more than 500 job
opportunities. In addition, as it continues its commitment to
provide clean and renewable energy sources to meet the country's
growing energy needs, the company has other new projects in the
pipeline.
“This endorsement will
definitely be a great boost for the RE industry and we are positive
that many significant milestones will arise from this government
support and initiative,” Mr. Saporsantos, Jr. said.
“This will assist RE
Developers like us to accelerate the progress of our projects in
support of the government’s thrust to pursue green and sustainable
energy development,” he added.
From 2021 to 2026, the
Philippines aims to increase its geothermal power generation
capacity by 91 MW. Currently, there are 19 potential locations in
the exploration stage. In 2020, the Department of Energy (DOE)
within formulating the 2020-2040 National Renewable Energy Program (NREP)
targets, proposed an additional capacity of 777.6 MW based on the
awarded contracts.
OSAC-SI shall coordinate
with the concerned LGUs to personally endorsed these projects for
green lane services. This proactive approach will expedite and
streamline the permitting procedure for projects identified as
Strategic Investments.