8ID shooters dominates the Tactical Combat Shooting Competition 2024 of the Bureau of Corrections

By DPAO, 8ID PA

January 30, 2024

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City, Samar – The members of 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division, Philippine Army’s shooting team has clinched the overall champion in the recently concluded Tactical Combat Shooting Competition 2024 held at the Leyte Regional Prison Firing Range, Barangay Cagbolo, Abuyog, Leyte.

The competition is in connection with the 51st Founding Anniversary of the Leyte Regional Prison and was participated in by 20 teams comprising 100 skilled shooters from across the region.

The 8ID Shooters showcased their exceptional shooting skills as they dominated various categories of the competition.

In the Lady Category, Corporal Maria Glory Mae Pombo of 8ID, emerged as the Champion besting 10 other lady shooters with her exceptional skills and precision in shooting. Her performance underscores that women can also excel in the field of combat shooting.

The Stormtroopers Shooters also secured the Championship and the First Runner-Up positions in the Classic Division Category; Sergeant Jonathan Balisbis, as the Champion and Staff Sergeant Rey Ilagan as the first runner-up under the said category.

Moreover, Captain Jefferson Mariano, also a member of the Stormtroopers Shooters, clinched the 2nd Runner-up position besting 80 other shooters in the Production Division Category.

The Commander of 8th Infantry Division, Major General Camilo Z. Ligayo commended the outstanding performance of the Stormtroopers Shooters as they were hailed as the overall champion in the Tactical Combat Shooting Competition 2024.