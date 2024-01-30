8ID shooters dominates
the Tactical Combat Shooting Competition 2024 of the Bureau of
Corrections
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
January 30, 2024
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City, Samar – The members of 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers”
Division, Philippine Army’s shooting team has clinched the overall
champion in the recently concluded Tactical Combat Shooting
Competition 2024 held at the Leyte Regional Prison Firing Range,
Barangay Cagbolo, Abuyog, Leyte.
The competition is in
connection with the 51st Founding Anniversary of the Leyte Regional
Prison and was participated in by 20 teams comprising 100 skilled
shooters from across the region.
The 8ID Shooters showcased
their exceptional shooting skills as they dominated various
categories of the competition.
In the Lady Category,
Corporal Maria Glory Mae Pombo of 8ID, emerged as the Champion
besting 10 other lady shooters with her exceptional skills and
precision in shooting. Her performance underscores that women can
also excel in the field of combat shooting.
The Stormtroopers Shooters
also secured the Championship and the First Runner-Up positions in
the Classic Division Category; Sergeant Jonathan Balisbis, as the
Champion and Staff Sergeant Rey Ilagan as the first runner-up under
the said category.
Moreover, Captain
Jefferson Mariano, also a member of the Stormtroopers Shooters,
clinched the 2nd Runner-up position besting 80 other shooters in the
Production Division Category.
The Commander of 8th
Infantry Division, Major General Camilo Z. Ligayo commended the
outstanding performance of the Stormtroopers Shooters as they were
hailed as the overall champion in the Tactical Combat Shooting
Competition 2024.
“My warmest
congratulations to our 8ID shooters who showcased their exceptional
skills and precision in the field of tactical shooting, their
performance is a testament on their dedication, trainings, and
teamwork. I am confident that our team can also dominate other
competitions not just in region,” Maj.Gen. Ligayo expressed.