DAR, NNC renew partnership for “Tutok Kainan”



DAR Eastern Visayas Regional Director, Robert Anthony Yu, and National Nutrition Council (NNC) Nutrition Program Coordinator, Catalino Dotollo Jr., sign memorandum of understanding (MOU) in support of NNC’s “Tutok Kainan” Dietary Supplementation Program.

By JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA

January 18, 2024

TACLOBAN CITY – The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) and the National Nutrition Council (NNC) sealed a new partnership agreement in the implementation of NNC’s “Tutok Kainan” Dietary Supplementation Program in Eastern Visayas yesterday morning (January 17).

DAR Eastern Visayas Regional Director, Robert Anthony Yu, and NNC Nutrition Program Coordinator, Catalino Dotollo Jr. signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in a simple ceremony held at the DAR Regional Office to continue its partnership in the implementation of the phase six of the “Tutok Kainan.”

Dotollo explained that nutritionally at-risk pregnant women from 54 municipalities in the provinces of Leyte, Southern Leyte, Samar, Northern Samar and Eastern Samar are the recipients of phase six of the said program.

Under this engagement, DAR will recommend agrarian reform beneficiaries organizations (ARBOs) that are proximate to the above identified areas capable of supplying fresh farm products, while NNC will serve as a direct market buying fresh food items from the ARBOs needed in the preparation of supplemental food for pregnant women.

According to Dotollo, “With our ‘Tutok Kainan,’ we also want our ARBOs to have income while addressing malnutrition and hunger among our children and pregnant women. It’s hitting two birds with our engagement with the DAR through their respective ARBOs.”

“Based on experience, our engagement with ARBOs is better,” said Dotollo. “Kasi presko talaga ang mga pagkain na ibibigay sa ating mga target clientele,” he added.

Last year, eight ARBOs from the provinces of Leyte, Southern Leyte, Samar and Northern Samar were able to enter into a marketing agreement with NNC in the amount of P10.2 million for the phase three and five of “Tutok Kainan.”