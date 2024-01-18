DAR, NNC renew
partnership for “Tutok Kainan”
|
DAR
Eastern Visayas Regional Director, Robert Anthony Yu, and
National Nutrition Council (NNC) Nutrition Program
Coordinator, Catalino Dotollo Jr., sign memorandum of
understanding (MOU) in support of NNC’s “Tutok Kainan”
Dietary Supplementation Program.
By
JOSE ALSMITH L.
SORIA
January 18, 2024
TACLOBAN CITY – The
Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) and the National Nutrition
Council (NNC) sealed a new partnership agreement in the
implementation of NNC’s “Tutok Kainan” Dietary Supplementation
Program in Eastern Visayas yesterday morning (January 17).
DAR Eastern Visayas
Regional Director, Robert Anthony Yu, and NNC Nutrition Program
Coordinator, Catalino Dotollo Jr. signed a memorandum of
understanding (MOU) in a simple ceremony held at the DAR Regional
Office to continue its partnership in the implementation of the
phase six of the “Tutok Kainan.”
Dotollo explained that
nutritionally at-risk pregnant women from 54 municipalities in the
provinces of Leyte, Southern Leyte, Samar, Northern Samar and
Eastern Samar are the recipients of phase six of the said program.
Under this engagement, DAR
will recommend agrarian reform beneficiaries organizations (ARBOs)
that are proximate to the above identified areas capable of
supplying fresh farm products, while NNC will serve as a direct
market buying fresh food items from the ARBOs needed in the
preparation of supplemental food for pregnant women.
According to Dotollo,
“With our ‘Tutok Kainan,’ we also want our ARBOs to have income
while addressing malnutrition and hunger among our children and
pregnant women. It’s hitting two birds with our engagement with the
DAR through their respective ARBOs.”
“Based on experience, our
engagement with ARBOs is better,” said Dotollo. “Kasi presko talaga
ang mga pagkain na ibibigay sa ating mga target clientele,” he
added.
Last year, eight ARBOs
from the provinces of Leyte, Southern Leyte, Samar and Northern
Samar were able to enter into a marketing agreement with NNC in the
amount of P10.2 million for the phase three and five of “Tutok Kainan.”
Meanwhile, Yu commented,
NNC’s Tutok Kainan, “is a golden opportunity to establish new
industries paving a way to new projects, and other enterprises to
cater the entrepreneurial needs of our ARBs and ARBOs.”