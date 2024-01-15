Successful military operation in Basey, Samar: NPA leader surrenders, high-powered firearms seized

By DPAO, 8ID PA

January 15, 2024

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – On January 15, 2024, the troops of the 63rd Infantry Battalion launched a successful operation resulting in the discovery of an arms cache linked to the Communist NPA Terrorists (CNTs) at Sitio Bagti, Barangay Mabini, Basey Samar.

Acting on the revelation gathered from a recently surrendered NPA leader, the 63rd Infantry Battalion, under the leadership of Lieutenant Colonel Lucio Janolino, discovered the concealed arms cache. The cache contained four AK47s, five upper receivers of an M16 rifle, five long magazines, and two disc type magazines of AK47.

Expressing gratitude for the surrendered CNT leader's cooperation and sincerity, Lt. Col. Janolino acknowledges the pivotal role such collaborations play in the ongoing efforts to end the local communist armed conflict. He extends an encouraging call for more surrenders, fostering hope for others in the CPP-NPA ranks will opt to lay down their arms and join the mainstream society.

Major General Camilo Z. Ligayo, the 8th Infantry Division Commander, commends the troops of the 63rd Infantry Battalion for their unwavering dedication and commendable efforts. Emphasizing the importance of collaborative endeavors, he states, "With the united efforts of various government agencies, civilians, and the relentless operations of the Army, we are poised to bring an end to this decades-long insurgency problem."