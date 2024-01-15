Successful military
operation in Basey, Samar: NPA leader surrenders, high-powered
firearms seized
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
January 15, 2024
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – On January 15, 2024, the troops of the 63rd Infantry
Battalion launched a successful operation resulting in the discovery
of an arms cache linked to the Communist NPA Terrorists (CNTs) at
Sitio Bagti, Barangay Mabini, Basey Samar.
Acting on the revelation
gathered from a recently surrendered NPA leader, the 63rd Infantry
Battalion, under the leadership of Lieutenant Colonel Lucio Janolino,
discovered the concealed arms cache. The cache contained four AK47s,
five upper receivers of an M16 rifle, five long magazines, and two
disc type magazines of AK47.
Expressing gratitude for
the surrendered CNT leader's cooperation and sincerity, Lt. Col.
Janolino acknowledges the pivotal role such collaborations play in
the ongoing efforts to end the local communist armed conflict. He
extends an encouraging call for more surrenders, fostering hope for
others in the CPP-NPA ranks will opt to lay down their arms and join
the mainstream society.
Major General Camilo Z.
Ligayo, the 8th Infantry Division Commander, commends the troops of
the 63rd Infantry Battalion for their unwavering dedication and
commendable efforts. Emphasizing the importance of collaborative
endeavors, he states, "With the united efforts of various government
agencies, civilians, and the relentless operations of the Army, we
are poised to bring an end to this decades-long insurgency problem."
“This successful operation
marks a significant stride towards achieving our collective goal of
a peaceful and secure region. The continued collaboration between
the military, former rebels and Local Government Units reinforces
the belief that unity is essential in overcoming the challenges
posed by the communist insurgency,” MajGen. Ligayo added.