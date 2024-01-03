NMP 2023 breaks waves; Eyes bigger accomplishment in 2024

By National Maritime Polytechnic

January 3, 2024

TACLOBAN CITY – The National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) takes pride in announcing a year of remarkable achievements in 2023, setting new standards and exceeding expectations. Committed to advancing Filipino seafarers, NMP's dedication to training, research, and cutting-edge initiatives has propelled the Agency to unprecedented heights.

As to the conduct of maritime trainings, NMP surpassed its annual target of 10,000 certificates by training an impressive 15,260 seafarer-trainees, achieving an outstanding 152.6% accomplishment. Trainees availed of the diverse array of NMP's courses, ranging from STCW-mandated courses (Deck, Engine, Safety and Specialized, Professional Development Courses) and non-STCW or value-adding courses.

Its commitment to expanding offerings and staying attuned to the evolving needs of the maritime industry is further reinforced with the development of two (2) new courses for accreditation with the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA), namely: Passenger Ship Crowd Management (PSCMT) and Basic Training for Ships Subject to the IGF Code.

NMP successfully passed the 2nd Surveillance Audit conducted by SOCOTEC Certification Philippines, earning a recommendation for continued certification under ISO 9001:2015 standards. In dedication to efficient service, NMP ensured that 100% of trainees received their certificates within seventy-two (72) hours of course completion. Additionally, NMP's exceptional average satisfaction rating of 97.21% on eight (8) service quality dimensions by December 2023 underscores the institution's unwavering commitment to excellence.

In terms of financial stewardship and transparency, NMP, in 2023, achieved notable recognition, securing two (2) prestigious accolades - the Outstanding eNGAS User Entity for Fiscal Year 2022 Award from the Government Financial Management Innovators Circle (GFMIC), Inc., and the 2022 Outstanding Accounting Office Award from the Association of Government Accountants of the Philippines (AGAP), Inc. In addition to this, as proof of the Agency’s efficient fiscal management, the general picture of 2023 revealed a maximum budget utilization rate of 94.74%, totaling to 75,703M against the allotment of P 79,907M, reflecting appropriations from all sources excluding Personnel Services (PS).

In line with its second mandate, NMP has fortified its position as a maritime research center with the successful completion of two pivotal studies: (a) Assessing Filipino Seafarer’s Mental Health and Well-being, and (b) Investments in Distance Learning in Philippine Maritime Training Institutions. Meanwhile, a Maritime Research Forum was conducted on 22 June 2023 wherein the 2022 completed studies were disseminated, namely: "Profile of Filipino Women in Maritime" and "Factors Contributory to Stress of Filipino Seafarers Onboard Oceangoing Vessels". During the said event, the NMP Research Agenda CY 2023-2025 was likewise presented to the industry stakeholders ensuring that the research agenda reflects the diverse perspectives and ever-evolving needs of the maritime industry.

As NMP charts its course into 2024, it remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing the standards of maritime training and research. NMP is poised to issue over 15,000 certificates and implement the three (3) research proposals developed in 2023, bearing the following working titles: (a) Comparative Study on Maritime Education and Training in ASEAN Countries; (b) Maritime Industry Trends and Their Implications for Filipino Seafarers on Oceangoing Vessels; and (c) Training Needs of Migrant Fishers.

Supported by a budget allocation of P65.8M in its Capital Outlay, this funding will facilitate the acquisition of a Full Mission Bridge Simulator (FMBS) and Liquid Cargo Handling Simulator (LCHS), along with the enhancement of its maritime equipment and facilities.

In parallel, NMP will enhance its resource generation efforts with the creation and mobilization of the NMP Committee on External Affairs. This committee is tasked with establishing partnerships and creating synergies with various institutions that will contribute to the Agency's growth and progress. This collaborative approach is essential in securing necessary resources and vital support for NMP's continued advancement in the maritime sector.

With the goal of introducing a comprehensive selection of courses aimed at fostering the professional growth and skill enhancement of maritime professionals, NMP is determined to develop the following training programs: Able Seafarer Engine, Management Level Course – Engine, Medical Care (MECA), and Refresher Fast Rescue Boat.

In an effort to broaden its reach and enhance visibility, NMP will extend the offering of its Professional Development Courses (IMO MC 6.09, 3.12 & 6.10) beyond Manila to various locations. This expansion invites maritime education and training institutions (METIs) across the country to collaborate with NMP in the delivery of these courses.

Meanwhile, as aligned with its mandate, NMP is committed to establish a Resource Center for Filipino Seafarers. This strategic initiative encompasses the creation of a database storage for seafarers' information and related statistics, aiming to facilitate evidence-based policy-making and program development. Additionally, it will serve as a valuable resource for seafarers, offering real-time updates on matters affecting their employment.

Furthermore, NMP will actively collaborate with the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Region VIII for the development of the Terms of Reference (TOR) in line with the formulation of a comprehensive Master Plan, which includes a Site Development Plan for Tacloban, Cavite and Davao.