NMP 2023 breaks waves;
Eyes bigger accomplishment in 2024
By
National Maritime Polytechnic
January 3, 2024
TACLOBAN CITY – The
National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) takes pride in announcing a year
of remarkable achievements in 2023, setting new standards and
exceeding expectations. Committed to advancing Filipino seafarers,
NMP's dedication to training, research, and cutting-edge initiatives
has propelled the Agency to unprecedented heights.
As to the conduct of
maritime trainings, NMP surpassed its annual target of 10,000
certificates by training an impressive 15,260 seafarer-trainees,
achieving an outstanding 152.6% accomplishment. Trainees availed of
the diverse array of NMP's courses, ranging from STCW-mandated
courses (Deck, Engine, Safety and Specialized, Professional
Development Courses) and non-STCW or value-adding courses.
Its commitment to
expanding offerings and staying attuned to the evolving needs of the
maritime industry is further reinforced with the development of two
(2) new courses for accreditation with the Maritime Industry
Authority (MARINA), namely: Passenger Ship Crowd Management (PSCMT)
and Basic Training for Ships Subject to the IGF Code.
NMP successfully passed
the 2nd Surveillance Audit conducted by SOCOTEC Certification
Philippines, earning a recommendation for continued certification
under ISO 9001:2015 standards. In dedication to efficient service,
NMP ensured that 100% of trainees received their certificates within
seventy-two (72) hours of course completion. Additionally, NMP's
exceptional average satisfaction rating of 97.21% on eight (8)
service quality dimensions by December 2023 underscores the
institution's unwavering commitment to excellence.
In terms of financial
stewardship and transparency, NMP, in 2023, achieved notable
recognition, securing two (2) prestigious accolades - the
Outstanding eNGAS User Entity for Fiscal Year 2022 Award from the
Government Financial Management Innovators Circle (GFMIC), Inc., and
the 2022 Outstanding Accounting Office Award from the Association of
Government Accountants of the Philippines (AGAP), Inc. In addition
to this, as proof of the Agency’s efficient fiscal management, the
general picture of 2023 revealed a maximum budget utilization rate
of 94.74%, totaling to 75,703M against the allotment of P 79,907M,
reflecting appropriations from all sources excluding Personnel
Services (PS).
In line with its second
mandate, NMP has fortified its position as a maritime research
center with the successful completion of two pivotal studies: (a)
Assessing Filipino Seafarer’s Mental Health and Well-being, and (b)
Investments in Distance Learning in Philippine Maritime Training
Institutions. Meanwhile, a Maritime Research Forum was conducted on
22 June 2023 wherein the 2022 completed studies were disseminated,
namely: "Profile of Filipino Women in Maritime" and "Factors
Contributory to Stress of Filipino Seafarers Onboard Oceangoing
Vessels". During the said event, the NMP Research Agenda CY
2023-2025 was likewise presented to the industry stakeholders
ensuring that the research agenda reflects the diverse perspectives
and ever-evolving needs of the maritime industry.
As NMP charts its course
into 2024, it remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing the
standards of maritime training and research. NMP is poised to issue
over 15,000 certificates and implement the three (3) research
proposals developed in 2023, bearing the following working titles:
(a) Comparative Study on Maritime Education and Training in ASEAN
Countries; (b) Maritime Industry Trends and Their Implications for
Filipino Seafarers on Oceangoing Vessels; and (c) Training Needs of
Migrant Fishers.
Supported by a budget
allocation of P65.8M in its Capital Outlay, this funding will
facilitate the acquisition of a Full Mission Bridge Simulator (FMBS)
and Liquid Cargo Handling Simulator (LCHS), along with the
enhancement of its maritime equipment and facilities.
In
parallel, NMP will enhance its resource generation efforts with the
creation and mobilization of the NMP Committee on External Affairs.
This committee is tasked with establishing partnerships and creating
synergies with various institutions that will contribute to the
Agency's growth and progress. This collaborative approach is
essential in securing necessary resources and vital support for
NMP's continued advancement in the maritime sector.
With the goal of
introducing a comprehensive selection of courses aimed at fostering
the professional growth and skill enhancement of maritime
professionals, NMP is determined to develop the following training
programs: Able Seafarer Engine, Management Level Course – Engine,
Medical Care (MECA), and Refresher Fast Rescue Boat.
In an effort to broaden
its reach and enhance visibility, NMP will extend the offering of
its Professional Development Courses (IMO MC 6.09, 3.12 & 6.10)
beyond Manila to various locations. This expansion invites maritime
education and training institutions (METIs) across the country to
collaborate with NMP in the delivery of these courses.
Meanwhile, as aligned with
its mandate, NMP is committed to establish a Resource Center for
Filipino Seafarers. This strategic initiative encompasses the
creation of a database storage for seafarers' information and
related statistics, aiming to facilitate evidence-based
policy-making and program development. Additionally, it will serve
as a valuable resource for seafarers, offering real-time updates on
matters affecting their employment.
Furthermore, NMP will
actively collaborate with the National Economic and Development
Authority (NEDA) Region VIII for the development of the Terms of
Reference (TOR) in line with the formulation of a comprehensive
Master Plan, which includes a Site Development Plan for Tacloban,
Cavite and Davao.
NMP, under the stewardship
of its new Executive Director Victor A. Del Rosario, together with
its stakeholders and partners both in the public and private sector,
looks forward to a year of continued success and innovation,
charting new horizons for the benefit of the Filipino seafarers and
the maritime industry.