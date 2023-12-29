Region 8 posts 95.1%
employment rate in 2022
By
PSA-8
December 29, 2023
TACLOBAN CITY – In
2022, Eastern Visayas registered a Labor Force Participation Rate (LFPR)
of 62.7 percent. This was 0.5 percentage point lower than the 63.2
percent LFPR reported in 2021. The 62.7 percent LFPR corresponds to
around 2.04 million total population 15 years old and over who were
either employed or unemployed in 2022.
Of the six (6) provinces in
the region, Northern Samar registered the highest LFPR at 66.3 percent,
corresponding to 290 thousand labor force during the year in review.
This was followed by Samar, Biliran, and Southern Leyte with 65.6
percent, 65.0 percent, and 64.3 percent, respectively. Leyte posted the
lowest LFPR at 60.3 percent. Tacloban City, the lone Highly Urbanized
City (HUC) in the region, had 61.8 percent LFPR in 2022.
There were about 1.94 million
employed persons out of the estimated 2.04 million labor force in 2022.
This placed the region’s employment rate at 95.1 percent, higher by 1.7
percentage points and 3.1 percentage points than the employment rates in
2021 and 2020, respectively. However, this was lower by 0.5 percentage
point compared with the 95.6 percent employment rate in 2019.
Among provinces in the region,
Samar posted the highest employment rate in Eastern Visayas at 97.4
percent. Northern Samar was next with 95.7 percent employment rate,
followed by Eastern Samar at 95.5 percent employment rate. Biliran and
Leyte reported the lowest employment rate, both at 94.0 percent.
Tacloban City recorded 94.4 percent employment rate during the year in
review (Figure 1).
Eastern Visayas posted a 4.9
unemployment rate in 2022. This means that there were around 100
thousand unemployed persons out of the 2.04 million persons in the labor
force in 2022. This showed an improvement from the 6.7 percent
unemployment rate in 2021. This rate, however, was still higher compared
with the 4.4 percent unemployment rate in 2019.
Among the provinces in Region
8, both Biliran and Leyte registered the highest unemployment rate at
6.0 percent, followed by Southern Leyte, Eastern Samar and Northern
Samar at 5.5 percent, 4.5 percent and 4.3 percent, respecively. Samar
posted the lowest unemployment rate at 2.6 percent. Meanwhile, Tacloban
City posted 5.6 percent unemployment rate in 2022 (Figure 2).
Underemployed population is
the proportion of employed population who expresses the desire to have
additional hours of work in their present job, or an additional job, or
to have a new job with longer working hours. Eastern Visayas recorded a
16.0 percent underemployment rate in 2022. This translates to about 310
thousand underemployed persons out of the 1.94 million employed persons
in 2022. The region’s underemployment rate has been double-digit in the
past three-year period at 20.3 percent in 2019, 20.1 percent in 2020,
and 20.9 percent in 2021. However, improvement was noted in employment
situation when it dropped to 16.0 percent in 2022, a decrease by 4.9
percentage points.
All provinces in the region
reported double-digit underemployment rates. Biliran registered the
highest underemployment rate at 26.5 percent, followed by Northern Samar
and Southern Leyte, at 24.0 percent and 20.4 percent, respectively.
Tacloban City posted the lowest underemployment rate at 11.4 percent
(Figure 3).