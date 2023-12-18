Road construction for
farmers is underway in Tarangnan, Samar
By
GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
December 18, 2023
CALBAYOG CITY – A
farm-to-market road (FMR) is being constructed from Barangays
Majacob to Sugod in the Municipality of Tarangnan, Samar to address
the problem of farmers in the transportation of goods.
The scope of work will
span 820 meters of Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP) road
with a width of 6.10 meters. A stone masonry and embankment will
also be incorporated with a length of 752.90 meters.
The project is in
convergence with the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) having a
contract amount of P35.47 million.
The said barangays’
products and nearby areas are mostly root crops and copra which is
their main source of income. These FMR projects connect agricultural
areas to markets, allowing producers to transport their goods to
traders and consumers with relative ease. These roads help the
farmers gain better prices and broader reach for their products.
Road connectivity is also increased allowing better and easy access
to the city proper and neighboring towns.