Road construction for farmers is underway in Tarangnan, Samar

Tarangnan, Samar FMR

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
December 18, 2023

CALBAYOG CITY – A farm-to-market road (FMR) is being constructed from Barangays Majacob to Sugod in the Municipality of Tarangnan, Samar to address the problem of farmers in the transportation of goods.

The scope of work will span 820 meters of Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP) road with a width of 6.10 meters. A stone masonry and embankment will also be incorporated with a length of 752.90 meters.

The project is in convergence with the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) having a contract amount of P35.47 million.

The said barangays’ products and nearby areas are mostly root crops and copra which is their main source of income. These FMR projects connect agricultural areas to markets, allowing producers to transport their goods to traders and consumers with relative ease. These roads help the farmers gain better prices and broader reach for their products. Road connectivity is also increased allowing better and easy access to the city proper and neighboring towns.

 

 