Road construction for farmers is underway in Tarangnan, Samar

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO

December 18, 2023

CALBAYOG CITY – A farm-to-market road (FMR) is being constructed from Barangays Majacob to Sugod in the Municipality of Tarangnan, Samar to address the problem of farmers in the transportation of goods.

The scope of work will span 820 meters of Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP) road with a width of 6.10 meters. A stone masonry and embankment will also be incorporated with a length of 752.90 meters.

The project is in convergence with the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) having a contract amount of P35.47 million.