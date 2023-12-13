Schoolchildren in
flooded area receive school supplies from DAR
|
About
135 schoolchildren from Lope de Vega, Northern Samar receive
school supplies from the Department of Agrarian Reform
(DAR).
By
JOSE ALSMITH L.
SORIA
December 13, 2023
LOPE DE VEGA, Northern
Samar – Though Children’s Month is already over, the Department
of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in Eastern Visayas continues to support
schoolchildren in agrarian reform communities (ARCs), particularly
in disaster-stricken areas.
Last week, 135 pupils at
the Lower Caynaga Elementary School in this town received school
supplies from DAR after Barangay Lower Caynaga and many other areas
in the province were submerged in flood waters due to the heavy
rainfall brought by the low pressure area and shear line.
Municipal Agrarian Reform
Program Officer (MARPO) Loradelle Flores, assisted by the school’s
head teacher, Bella Doinog, led the said distribution.
Aside from the school
supplies, the schoolchildren also received snacks from Flores.
According to Flores,
Barangay Lower Caynaga is among the villages within the Northern
Samar Settlement project, an ARC area.
Grade five pupil, Jellyn
Tonog, expressed gratitude to the DAR for the school items they
received. According to her, some of their notebooks and papers were
damaged by the flood.
Meanwhile, Doinog became
emotional as she reminisced how the water in the river rose at about
four early in the morning of November 20 this year prompting
residents in low-lying areas to evacuate.
She also shared how
grateful they are for the various relief assistance they received
from different sectors but stressed that only DAR provided school
supplies specifically for the schoolchildren.