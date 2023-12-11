News article
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
Liribakan chat roomdiscussion forummessage boardfeedback pagetv channelnetwork pagehome page
 

Follow samarnews on Facebook
 
 
more news...

DAR N. Samar capacitates personnel to expedite SPLIT project

AI Smart Electromagnetic Generator (AISEG) unveiled at COP28

Multi-Stakeholders unite for Mindanao Week of Peace

NMP explores collaborative opportunities with LGU of Ormoc City

ICHRP applauds joint statement towards re-start of GRP-NDFP peace talks

P67-million slope protection built along Brgy. Rosalim

Flood control structure built to protect residents of Brgy. Basud

The end times

 
GSat Eloading Service

 

 

NMP enhanced faculty competence through comprehensive training facilitation workshop

NMP faculty training

By National Maritime Polytechnic
December 11, 2023

TACLOBAN CITY – In an effort to enhance the capabilities of its faculty, the National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) successfully conducted a two-day Training Facilitation Workshop on 5-6 December 2023, at the NMP Annex Building in Tacloban City, attended by 14 organic instructors and 9 guest trainers.

Recognizing the important role of faculty as NMP's significant human resource capital, the activity aimed to equip participants with essential pedagogical, communication, and facilitation skills, fostering a transformative learning environment.

The workshop covered a comprehensive range of topics, including Foundations of Facilitation, Designing Engaging Sessions, Managing Group Dynamics, and Effective Communication Techniques. The interactive sessions and practical exercises were designed to empower maritime instructors to create engaging learning experiences, adapt to diverse learning styles, and employ innovative instructional techniques.

In his opening message, NMP Executive Director Victor A. Del Rosario emphasized the importance of continuous learning, citing studies that highlight a decline in sustained attention and learning retention often experienced by students after the initial 20 minutes learning session. Participants were encouraged to adjust and further develop techniques and methodologies to maximize knowledge transfer from faculty to trainees.

"With our dedicated facilitator and their institutional knowledge, we aim to become the anchor in the country, providing quality training to our seafarers," ED Del Rosario expressed. "NMP has a vital role as a stabilizer in the maritime industry, and our potential lies in empowering trainers and instructors to be not only competitive but also ethical mentors."

NMP remains steadfast in its commitment to providing top-notch training, fostering a transformative learning environment, and contributing substantively to the continued growth and stability of the maritime industry.

 

 