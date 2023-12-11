NMP enhanced faculty
competence through comprehensive training facilitation workshop
By
National Maritime Polytechnic
December 11, 2023
TACLOBAN CITY – In
an effort to enhance the capabilities of its faculty, the National
Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) successfully conducted a two-day Training
Facilitation Workshop on 5-6 December 2023, at the NMP Annex
Building in Tacloban City, attended by 14 organic instructors and 9
guest trainers.
Recognizing the important
role of faculty as NMP's significant human resource capital, the
activity aimed to equip participants with essential pedagogical,
communication, and facilitation skills, fostering a transformative
learning environment.
The workshop covered a
comprehensive range of topics, including Foundations of
Facilitation, Designing Engaging Sessions, Managing Group Dynamics,
and Effective Communication Techniques. The interactive sessions and
practical exercises were designed to empower maritime instructors to
create engaging learning experiences, adapt to diverse learning
styles, and employ innovative instructional techniques.
In his opening message,
NMP Executive Director Victor A. Del Rosario emphasized the
importance of continuous learning, citing studies that highlight a
decline in sustained attention and learning retention often
experienced by students after the initial 20 minutes learning
session. Participants were encouraged to adjust and further develop
techniques and methodologies to maximize knowledge transfer from
faculty to trainees.
"With our dedicated
facilitator and their institutional knowledge, we aim to become the
anchor in the country, providing quality training to our seafarers,"
ED Del Rosario expressed. "NMP has a vital role as a stabilizer in
the maritime industry, and our potential lies in empowering trainers
and instructors to be not only competitive but also ethical
mentors."
NMP remains steadfast in
its commitment to providing top-notch training, fostering a
transformative learning environment, and contributing substantively
to the continued growth and stability of the maritime industry.