NMP enhanced faculty competence through comprehensive training facilitation workshop

By National Maritime Polytechnic

December 11, 2023

TACLOBAN CITY – In an effort to enhance the capabilities of its faculty, the National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) successfully conducted a two-day Training Facilitation Workshop on 5-6 December 2023, at the NMP Annex Building in Tacloban City, attended by 14 organic instructors and 9 guest trainers.

Recognizing the important role of faculty as NMP's significant human resource capital, the activity aimed to equip participants with essential pedagogical, communication, and facilitation skills, fostering a transformative learning environment.

The workshop covered a comprehensive range of topics, including Foundations of Facilitation, Designing Engaging Sessions, Managing Group Dynamics, and Effective Communication Techniques. The interactive sessions and practical exercises were designed to empower maritime instructors to create engaging learning experiences, adapt to diverse learning styles, and employ innovative instructional techniques.

In his opening message, NMP Executive Director Victor A. Del Rosario emphasized the importance of continuous learning, citing studies that highlight a decline in sustained attention and learning retention often experienced by students after the initial 20 minutes learning session. Participants were encouraged to adjust and further develop techniques and methodologies to maximize knowledge transfer from faculty to trainees.

"With our dedicated facilitator and their institutional knowledge, we aim to become the anchor in the country, providing quality training to our seafarers," ED Del Rosario expressed. "NMP has a vital role as a stabilizer in the maritime industry, and our potential lies in empowering trainers and instructors to be not only competitive but also ethical mentors."