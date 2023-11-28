The end times
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA,
November 28, 2023
NOW that we are ending the
liturgical year, we should not be surprised that the readings and
the tenor of the prayers at Masses these days somehow refer to the
end times. It’s a good occasion to remind ourselves of this reality,
not to scare us but rather for us to be realistic in our life here
on earth and learn to prepare ourselves for the end times.
We are told in the gospel
that the time will come “when there will not be left a stone upon
another stone that will not be thrown down,” and that “nation will
rise against nation, kingdom against kingdom,” and that “there will
be powerful earthquakes, famines, and plagues from place to place;
and awesome sights and mighty signs will come from the sky.” (cfr.
Lk 21,5-11)
To top it all, we are told
not be deceived because as Christ said, “many will come in my name,
saying, ‘I am he,’ and ‘the time has come.’ Do not follow them!” It
would seem that as the end of time approaches, the enemies of God
and of our soul would use the most duplicitous tactics to mislead
us. So, let’s be properly guarded.
We have to learn to
prepare for this eventuality. If Christ, who is God made man and who
is our Redeemer, could not help but had to offer his life to save
us, how can we think that our life and the world in general would
take a different path?
Remember Christ telling
his disciples, “A servant is not greater than his master. If they
persecuted me, they will persecute you also.” (Jn 15,20) So we have
to expect to have the same fate as Christ. And that means that we
have to prepare for the worst scenario. The world will end badly.
That’s already a given, a truth of our faith.
What we have to do is to
always have a proper focus in life. Especially these days when we
are easily carried away by many distracting elements, what with all
we can devour in the social media, videos, etc., we need to remind
ourselves quite strongly that we have to be well focused on what is
truly essential in our life.
We have to remind
ourselves that our life here on earth is actually a testing and
training ground for what God, our Father and Creator, wants us to
be, that is, that we be his image and likeness, adopted children of
his, meant to share in his very own life in eternity.
Everything that we are, we
have and we do in this life should be made as an occasion, material
or reason for us to attain that God-given goal for us. Everything
should be related and referred to him. Simply being on our own and
doing things on our own, without any reference to God, is an
anomaly. It would surely end in tragedy even if we feel we are
having a good time in our life.
This fundamental truth
about ourselves should be proclaimed time and time again because we
are notorious for taking it for granted, if not for violating it. We
have to remind everyone that we have to take the necessary steps for
us to be aware of this truth and to live according to it.
Obviously, what is truly
helpful in this regard is that everyone learns really how to pray,
how to engage God in a continuing conversation, or at least to have
an abiding awareness of his presence and interventions in our life.