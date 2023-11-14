NwSSU civil engineering
freshman hails as Eastern Visayas 27th PSQ Regional Champion
|
The
Board of Judges with the winning tandem (from left): Geselle
Frances Zeta, Chief Economic Development Specialist, NEDA 8;
John Benedict Sapinit with his coach, Engr. Leland Afundar
of NwSSU; RD Wilma Perante, PSA–RSSO 8; Ralph Bariata,
Supervising Statistical Specialist, PSA–CO; and Dr. Leo D.
Camposano, Supervising Education Program Specialist, CHED 8.
By
PSA-8
November 14, 2023
TACLOBAN CITY –
Eighteen-year old John Benedict Cuadra Sapinit is this year’s
Eastern Visayas Regional Champion, besting 19 other first-time first
year college students in the 27th Philippine Statistics Quiz (PSQ)
Regional Championship -Eastern Visayas. Mr. Sapinit, a BS Civil
Engineering freshman from Northwest Samar State University (NwSSU),
graduated senior high school at Christ the King College. During the
tense 3-round multiple choice quiz on statistical concepts and
analysis, he garnered a cumulative score of 29 points out of a total
of 40 points.
The second place winner of
the 27th PSQ is Vianney Patnugot Tumbagahan, a 19-year old BS
Meteorology freshman from Visayas State University (VSU) who scored
26 points. Mr. Tumbagahan graduated senior high school at Daniel R.
Aguinaldo National High School in Davao del Sur. Meanwhile, the
third place winner is Dwayne Michael Sean Cinco Cabrigas of the
University of the Philippines Tacloban College who scored 23 points.
Mr. Cabrigas is a 19-yr old BS Computer Science freshman who
graduated senior high school from Philippine Science High School
-Eastern Visayas Campus.
The winners brought home
plaques of recognition and cash prizes worth P10,000 (champion),
P8,000 (2nd prize), and P6,000 (3rd prize). Their respective coaches
were also awarded with certificates and cash prizes, while the rest
of the contestants and their coaches were given tokens and
certificates of participation. Mr. Sapinit will represent Eastern
Visayas in the 27th PSQ National Championship to be held in Metro
Manila on 07 December 2023.
The PSQ is a nationwide
annual search for the country’s young statistics whizzes. It is
designed to test the knowledge acquired from the secondary education
curriculum by freshmen students enrolled in colleges and
universities in the 17 regions of the Philippines. At the outset, it
promotes, enhance and instill awareness and appreciation of the
importance and value of statistics, among students in particular,
and the public in general. It was launched in 1992 by then National
Statistics Office (NSO) together with the Philippine Statistical
Association, Inc. (PSAI).