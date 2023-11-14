News article
NwSSU civil engineering freshman hails as Eastern Visayas 27th PSQ Regional Champion

Eastern Visayas 27th PSQ
The Board of Judges with the winning tandem (from left): Geselle Frances Zeta, Chief Economic Development Specialist, NEDA 8; John Benedict Sapinit with his coach, Engr. Leland Afundar of NwSSU; RD Wilma Perante, PSA–RSSO 8; Ralph Bariata, Supervising Statistical Specialist, PSA–CO; and Dr. Leo D. Camposano, Supervising Education Program Specialist, CHED 8.

By PSA-8
November 14, 2023

TACLOBAN CITY – Eighteen-year old John Benedict Cuadra Sapinit is this year’s Eastern Visayas Regional Champion, besting 19 other first-time first year college students in the 27th Philippine Statistics Quiz (PSQ) Regional Championship -Eastern Visayas. Mr. Sapinit, a BS Civil Engineering freshman from Northwest Samar State University (NwSSU), graduated senior high school at Christ the King College. During the tense 3-round multiple choice quiz on statistical concepts and analysis, he garnered a cumulative score of 29 points out of a total of 40 points.

The second place winner of the 27th PSQ is Vianney Patnugot Tumbagahan, a 19-year old BS Meteorology freshman from Visayas State University (VSU) who scored 26 points. Mr. Tumbagahan graduated senior high school at Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School in Davao del Sur. Meanwhile, the third place winner is Dwayne Michael Sean Cinco Cabrigas of the University of the Philippines Tacloban College who scored 23 points. Mr. Cabrigas is a 19-yr old BS Computer Science freshman who graduated senior high school from Philippine Science High School -Eastern Visayas Campus.

The winners brought home plaques of recognition and cash prizes worth P10,000 (champion), P8,000 (2nd prize), and P6,000 (3rd prize). Their respective coaches were also awarded with certificates and cash prizes, while the rest of the contestants and their coaches were given tokens and certificates of participation. Mr. Sapinit will represent Eastern Visayas in the 27th PSQ National Championship to be held in Metro Manila on 07 December 2023.

The PSQ is a nationwide annual search for the country’s young statistics whizzes. It is designed to test the knowledge acquired from the secondary education curriculum by freshmen students enrolled in colleges and universities in the 17 regions of the Philippines. At the outset, it promotes, enhance and instill awareness and appreciation of the importance and value of statistics, among students in particular, and the public in general. It was launched in 1992 by then National Statistics Office (NSO) together with the Philippine Statistical Association, Inc. (PSAI).

 

 