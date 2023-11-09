IP groups to UNSR Ian Fry
‘Support our call to stop
the attacks against Indigenous Women Environmental HR Defenders!’
Press Release
November 9, 2023
QUEZON CITY –
Indigenous Peoples (IP) organizations Bai Indigenous Women’s Network
and Katribu Kalipunan ng Katutubong Mamamayan ng Pilipinas, along
with Protect Sierra Madre (PSM), Mamamayang Nagmamahal sa Pakil (MANAPAK),
and Kalikasan Southern Tagalog, met with UN Special Rapporteur on
Climate Change Ian Fry on November 9, 2023, to share on the impacts
of Kaliwa and Ahunan dams, and the Pacific Coast Cities project, to
the IP communities in the Southern Tagalog region of the
Philippines. Kakay Tolentino, national coordinator of Bai, focused
on the attacks indigenous women face as environmental human rights
defenders (EHRD).
“Indigenous women are
leading the way in stopping destructive programs encroaching our
ancestral lands, such as large dams and mines. However, it is
becoming difficult for us to play our role in the fight against the
climate crisis due to the worsening attacks on indigenous women, our
communities and organizations,” said Tolentino.
“We are being
criminalized. Presently, there are 63 indigenous political prisoners
which include 13 women,” added Tolentino. In 2020, six (6) Tumandok
women were red-tagged and arrested due to their opposition to the
Jalaur and Pan-ay mega dams.
Moreover, the
Anti-Terrorism Council through the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020
arbitrarily designates indigenous women as terrorists. These include
Igorot women leaders Sarah Alikes and Jennifer Awingan, and Dr.
Natividad Castro, a doctor of the Manobo in Caraga Region in
Mindanao.
“These attacks on
indigenous women leaders and our supporters is a clear attempt of
the State to incapacitate our leaders and organizations who protect
Mother Earth from further plunder of big businesses for profit,”
expressed Tolentino.
Tolentino also raised
concern on the Philippine government’s non-fulfillment of its
obligations and inaction on the CEDAW General Recommendation No. 39,
on the Rights of Indigenous Women and Girls. “State measures should
include the creation of specialized government mechanisms to protect
IWEHRD with their genuine and meaningful participation,” said
Tolentino.
Meanwhile, Beverly Longid,
national convenor of Katribu, called for the enactment of Human
Rights Defenders and Environmental Defense Bills that would provide
policy recognition to Indigenous Peoples as environment and human
rights defenders. We hope that this recognition will protect IP as
EHRD, especially from escalating attacks as they assert their rights
to land and development.
Bai and Katribu implored
Mr. Ian Fry to look into the human rights violations inflicted on
IWEHRD. They called upon the Marcos Jr. administration to implement
the CEDAW GR No. 39, ensure indigenous women inclusivity in
development and environmental policy-making space, revoke the
arbitrary terrorist designation of Sarah Alikes, Jennifer Awingan
and Dr. Naty Castro, and look into the cases of indigenous women
political prisoners.