PH’s BOI grants green lane endorsement for P10.85-B wind project in Laguna



The BOI officials awarded a Green Lane Certification of Endorsement to the LWEC representatives for its wind project in Laguna.

By DTI-Board of Investments

November 6, 2023

MAKATI CITY – Committed to making more green investments happen in the Philippines, the Board of Investments (BOI), through its One-Stop Action Center for Strategic Investments (OSACSI), awarded a Green Lane Certificate of Endorsement to the Kalayaan 2 Wind Power Project of Laguna Wind Energy Corp. (LWEC) located in Paete and Kalayaan, Laguna.

OSACSI Governor-in-Charge Marjorie O. Ramos-Samaniego awarded the Certificate of Endorsement, under Executive Order (EO) No. 18: Constituting Green Lanes for Strategic Investments, to LWEC representatives at the BOI’s Main Office in Makati City on Oct. 23, 2023.

The project, with an investment cost of P10.85 billion, is set to start its commercial operations by 2026 and is expected to generate at least 30 direct and 500 indirect employment for Filipinos.

In addition, the said wind power project aims to harness renewable wind resources to power industries and promote sustainable and greener economic growth.

Notably, The Blue Circle (TBC), through its subsidiary Laguna Wind Energy Corp. (LWEC), is currently developing the Kalayaan 2 wind power project to spearhead its efforts in increasing its presence in the Philippines, with an overall portfolio of more than 2.5 GW worth of renewable energy projects in development in the entire country.

The Kalayaan 2 project’s footprint will cover 70 hectares of land with an installed 100.8 MW of clean energy capacity utilizing the latest state-of-the-art wind turbine generator technology.

Aligned with the Department of Energy’s target of 35% share of renewable energy in the power generation mix by 2030, the Kalayaan 2 project will contribute to accelerating the Philippines’ goal to reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions while promoting economic growth in the project’s region and protecting the health and environment of its stakeholders.