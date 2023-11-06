PH’s BOI grants green
lane endorsement for P10.85-B wind project in Laguna
|
The
BOI officials awarded a Green Lane Certification of
Endorsement to the LWEC representatives for its wind project
in Laguna.
By
DTI-Board of Investments
November 6, 2023
MAKATI CITY –
Committed to making more green investments happen in the
Philippines, the Board of Investments (BOI), through its One-Stop
Action Center for Strategic Investments (OSACSI), awarded a Green
Lane Certificate of Endorsement to the Kalayaan 2 Wind Power Project
of Laguna Wind Energy Corp. (LWEC) located in Paete and Kalayaan,
Laguna.
OSACSI Governor-in-Charge
Marjorie O. Ramos-Samaniego awarded the Certificate of Endorsement,
under Executive Order (EO) No. 18: Constituting Green Lanes for
Strategic Investments, to LWEC representatives at the BOI’s Main
Office in Makati City on Oct. 23, 2023.
The project, with an
investment cost of P10.85 billion, is set to start its commercial
operations by 2026 and is expected to generate at least 30 direct
and 500 indirect employment for Filipinos.
In addition, the said wind
power project aims to harness renewable wind resources to power
industries and promote sustainable and greener economic growth.
Notably, The Blue Circle (TBC),
through its subsidiary Laguna Wind Energy Corp. (LWEC), is currently
developing the Kalayaan 2 wind power project to spearhead its
efforts in increasing its presence in the Philippines, with an
overall portfolio of more than 2.5 GW worth of renewable energy
projects in development in the entire country.
The Kalayaan 2 project’s
footprint will cover 70 hectares of land with an installed 100.8 MW
of clean energy capacity utilizing the latest state-of-the-art wind
turbine generator technology.
Aligned with the
Department of Energy’s target of 35% share of renewable energy in
the power generation mix by 2030, the Kalayaan 2 project will
contribute to accelerating the Philippines’ goal to reduce harmful
greenhouse gas emissions while promoting economic growth in the
project’s region and protecting the health and environment of its
stakeholders.
Approved by the Office of
the President on February 24 this year, EO 18 aims to expedite,
streamline and automate processes on the application of permits and
licenses of strategic investments. As the single entry of strategic
investments, OSACSI will be facilitating the processing of permits
and licenses of the endorsed project to ensure the fast realization
of energy investments in the country.